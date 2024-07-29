Kip Moore Extends His Nomad World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore has announced the US Leg of his wildly successful Nomad World Tour 2024, set to kick off this fall. The run will start in Columbia, SC on November 7th and will include stops in New York City, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, as well as back-to-back dates in Chicago, Asbury Park, and Boston.



Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time and can be purchased HERE.

Moore’s headlining fall tour will follow a slew of memorable shows to date this year. Kicking off 2024, he joined Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, and this past weekend he wrapped a stint out on HARDY’s QUIT!! Tour. Next month, he’ll also undertake an extensive 14-show run in Australia playing arenas followed by a return to South Africa in stadiums.

"We are having an unbelievable time out on the road this year already. With Australia, New Zealand and South Africa coming up, getting to end the year in the US, in some of our most loved venues, is going to be a really sweet way to cap off the tour.”

A truly remarkable performer, Kip Moore is renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. Rolling Stone has raved that he’s “Quickly becoming one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws, and not just within the United States. From sold-out shows in Australia, to multi-night stints in Canada. . . he’s carrying the torch for the art of the organic performance: an art the genre’s most bankable acts often lose sight of in favor of calculated pomp and circumstance." CMT also exclaimed “That’s what fans love most about Moore. It’s his willingness to push the envelope with the subject matter he sings about, and it’s the way he expresses what’s on his mind that draws sold-out audiences around the world.”

The Nomad World Tour Dates:

08/02 - Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree

08/03 - Libby, MT @ Happy’s Inn

08/08 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

08/09 - Truckee, CA @ Truckee Music Fest

08/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (w/ Billy Currington)

08/11 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

08/17 - Montreal, QC @ Lasso Montreal

08/23 - Altamont, IL @ Effingham County Fair Association

08/24 - Lucknow, ON @ Lucknow’s Music In The Fields

09/19 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall

09/20 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall

09/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09/28 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre

09/29 - Newcastle, NSW @ Newcastle Civic Theatre

10/02 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley Street Music Hall

10/03 - Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena

10/05 - Deniliquin, NSW @ Deni Ute Muster

10/08 - Canberra, ACT @ Canberra Theatre Centre

10/10 - Thirroul, NSW @ Anita’s Theatre

10/13 - Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/15 - Northbridge, NSW @ Metro City

10/19 - Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium

10/26 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Country Festival

11/07 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate*

11/08 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid Music Hall*

11/09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

11/14 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

11/15 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

11/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall*

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street*

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street*

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis*

12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*

12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA*

12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*

12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*

* NEW US date announced today

ABOUT KIP MOORE:

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and cemented his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. Beginning with his auspicious debut in 2012, Moore has since released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including the multi-platinum hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, he’s performed sold-out headline shows in stadiums around the world including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and the U.S., leading to a nomination for CMA’s International Artist Achievement Award. His most recent album Damn Love was praised by Holler as “the best album of Kip Moore’s career” while earning further acclaim from Billboard, Music Row, and American Songwriter. Moore also appeared on Good Morning America to perform the album’s lead single and title track.

