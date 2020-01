King Khan & The Sadies Announce Split 7' Single

King Khan and The Sadies are proud to announce a split 7" single, to be released digitally and on limited-edition brown vinyl on January 24 via Khannibalism / Ernest Jenning Record Co. / Sadisks. King Khan is joined by Mary Simich and Natalia Avelon on the A-side, "Old Gunga Din," while The Sadies alone are featured on "The Most Despicable Man Alive." Pre-order the 7" HERE. The King Khan & BBQ Show are currently touring, as are The Sadies. See below for both full itineraries.

THE KING KHAN & BBQ SHOW ON TOUR 2020

JANUARY

6 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

7 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge (SOLD OUT)

9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

12 - Santa Ana, CA @Constellation Room

14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

18 - Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge (SOLD OUT)

19 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

THE SADIES ON TOUR 2020

JANUARY

11 - Corbyville, ON @ Signal Brewing Co.

18 - Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON @ Wintersong Festival

23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

31 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa (Taverne Tour)

FEBRUARY

7 - Ottawa, ON @The 27 Club

APRIL

9 - Krefeld, DE @ Kulturrampe

10 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg

12 - Shijndel, NL @ Paaspop

14 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

16 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

17 - Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia

18 - A Coruna, ES @ Playa Club

20 - Madrid, ES @ Independence

21 - Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

22 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

23 - Zaragoza, ES @ Lata de Bombillas

25 - Barcelona, ES @ Wolf





