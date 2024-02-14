Kim Petras Drops Surprise 'Slut Pop Miami' EP For Valentine's Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, GRAMMY-winning pop icon, critically acclaimed songwriter, and total slut Kim Petras has surprise-dropped another set of completely raunchy bops - Slut Pop Miami. The 12-track, sex-positive EP is the sequel to her viral 2022 EP Slut Pop.

Listen to the cock-in-cheek EP inspired by hedonistic trips to Miami which features deceptively sweet, ballsy banger “Head Head Honcho.”

Kicking off 2024 by appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan's The Sound of Now issue, Kim is currently on the European leg of her Live Nation produced Feed The Beast World Tour.

After receiving rave reviews in North America, Kim is bringing her larger-than-life live show with a setlist of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast and long-awaited album Problematique to major cities across Europe, including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan. Please visit KimPetras.com for tickets, VIP packages, and tour info.

About Kim Petras

Currently receiving rave reviews on the European leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour in support of her debut album of the same name, GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras is treating fans to many of her hits including steamy smash “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her #1, GRAMMY-winning, global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy” and viral fan favorites like beat-heavy single “brrr.”

Kim also surprise-dropped her long-awaited album Problematique. Both are out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records, and tickets for all dates are on sale now. Nominated for two Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Album and Top Collaboration, and having graced the covers of Vogue Germany, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Out Magazine's Pride Issue, and WWD, Kim is building on her milestone 2023 which began with winning her first GRAMMY Award for Best Pop/Duo Group performance for "Unholy” with Sam Smith.

Kim has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, billions of global streams, sold-out headline tours and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

Kim has also drawn global attention from the fashion world, attended the Met Gala and the CFDAs, and has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, David Guetta, Charli XCX, Meghan Trainor, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, K/DA, Paris Hilton, James Hype, Sofia Reyes, Danna Paola, City Girls and more. For more information, please visit www.kimpetras.com.