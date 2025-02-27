Kilo Kish Shares First Track From New EP 'Negotiations'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kilo Kish – the visionary project of musician, artist, and designer Lakisha Robinson – returns with her new EP Negotiations that will arrive May 16th on Independent Co. following her critically acclaimed 2022 album AMERICAN GURL. Alongside the announcement, she shares the EP’s first single “r3program,” and the accompanying music video, co-directed by David Laven and Kish herself.

Unique, edgy, relatable, and a poignant commentary about artists and burnout in a technology-driven era, “r3program” comes equipped with modern production and ambient synths that build as Kish confronts critical thoughts on an industry driven by digital stepping stones.

The music video produced by Even/Odd, is part of a suite of films that will accompany the Negotiations EP, all filmed in the same space and world. “I love creating project worlds and characters that can represent ideas or metaphors,” shares Kish. “The video is kind of a nod to the suits that I used to wear in the Reflections in Real Time era, and a play on this office worker character that I've been exploring since 2016 and speaks to the resiliency of the working class.”

Kilo Kish is an interdisciplinary artist, creative director, and designer working in music, film, installation, and the written word. Her 2022 album AMERICAN GURL saw notable praise from Pitchfork, NPR, Teen Vogue, NYLON, The New York Times and features in VOGUE, Cultured, and more. The breakout record expanded into a curational project in collaboration with Zehra Zehra – the founder & curator of Womxn in Windows – which has been displayed in galleries and museums such as the Harvey B Gantt Center for African American Art, Hauser & Wirth and MOCA. Kilo Kish has collaborated with several brands including Bulgari, Levi’s, Rodarte, and more.

Kilo Kish is currently curating a residency with Womxn In Windows at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles as they celebrate the launch of American Gurl: home–land, a presentation of six short films work that negotiate land, diaspora and displacement from the following artists: Melvonna Ballenger, Shenny De Los Angeles, Ella Ezeike, Solange Knowles, Alima Lee, and Cauleen Smith. The show opened on February 15 and will run through April, with a closing performance on May 4th. Find details HERE.

Photo Credit: Dana Boulos

