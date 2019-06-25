Killswitch Engage Announce New Album 'Atonement'

Grammy-nominated and Gold-selling hard rock heavyweights Killswitch Engage have announced their eighth album Atonement, out August 16 on Metal Blade Records. The album is available for pre-order here. The band has also shared the first song "Unleashed," which premiered on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal and Octane.



"'Unleashed' is about inner passion and rage coming up to the surface," said singer Jesse Leach. "We all have that wild within that often stays dormant until a tragic event triggers and awakens it. This song is about that awakening within. I feel we were able to capture something raw and intense on this song and I'm stoked for everyone to hear it! The new album Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence."



Indeed, Atonement is the culmination of a trying and turbulent two-year period. KsE started kicking around ideas for the album as early as 2017. The band recorded the bulk of the material separately on both coasts. However, in the middle of the process, a polyp developed scar tissue in Leach's throat, forcing him to undergo surgery. The intense three-month recovery ended with speech therapy, vocal therapy, and scream therapy. The band ultimately emerged with an album that is further evidence of their undeniable legacy as one of the most enduring metal bands of the last two decades and beyond.



The elaborate illustration on the Atonement album cover was created by none other than talented UK based artist Richey Beckett (Metallica, Mastodon) with the band's own Mike D'Antonio handling art direction and layout duties.

ATONEMENT TRACK LISTING:

1. "Unleashed"

2. "The Signal Fire" [Featuring Howard Jones]

3. "Us Against the World"

4. "The Crownless King" [Featuring Chuck Billy]

5. "I Am Broken Too"

6. "As Sure As the Sun Will Rise"

7. "Know Your Enemy

8. "Take Control"

9. "Ravenous"

10. "I Can't Be the Only One"

11. "Bite the Hand That Feeds"



KsE will spend the summer on a co-headline tour with Clutch followed by a just-announced fall Europe headline tour. All confirmed dates are below.



KILLSWITCH ENGAGE + CLUTCH TOUR DATES:

7/8 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D'ete#^

7/11 - London, ON - Rock The Park#

7/12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

7/13 - Inwood, WV - Earth Rocker Fest#

7/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

7/16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

7/18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casino

7/19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#

7/20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#

7/22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

7/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

7/25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center

7/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors

7/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#

7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#

7/30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8/1 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

8/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

8/3 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater

8/4 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

#Festival

^KsE Only



KILLSWITCH ENGAGE IN EUROPE:

10/14 - Norwich, UK - UEA

10/15 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

10/17 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10/18 - Manchester, UK - Academy

10/19 - Birmingham, UK -O2 Academy

10/20 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

10/22 - Brussels, BEL - AB

10/23 - Amsterdam, HOL - Melkweg

10/25 - Oberhausen, GER - Turbinenhalle

10/26 - Berlin, GER - Huxleys

10/28 - Helsinki, FIN - Circus

10/30 - Stockholm, SWE - Fryshuset

10/31 - Oslo, NOR - Rockefeller

11/1 - Karlstad, SWE - Nojesfabriken

11/2 - Copenhagen, DEN - Amager Bio

11/4 - Warsaw, POL - Stodola

11/5 -Leipzig, GER - Werk 2

11/6 - Munich, GER - Tonehalle

11/8 - Lausanne, SWI - Les Docs

11/9 - Prattelen, SWI - Z7

11/10 - Nurnberg, GER - Loewensaal





Related Articles View More Music Stories