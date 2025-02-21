KiNG MALA Serves Dark Chaotic 'FUN!' on Haunting New Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unapologetic alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – serves dark and chaotic drama on new haunting track “FUN!” This is the second offering from her highly anticipated debut album And You Who Drowned In The Grief Of A Golden Thing, set for release on May 2, 2025.

Of the track, KiNG MALA shared, “FUN! asks: Now that you finally have everything you wanted, are you satisfied? Is the nightmare of your desire everything you hope for? Is it enough? Will it ever be? Are you happy now? Are you having fun?”

Picking up where "GØD" left off, “FUN!” reveals that the KiNG has sacrificed everything to give in to her darkest desire: power. But now that she has it—is it enough? The two tracks perfectly set the stage for her debut album And You Who Drowned In The Grief Of A Golden Thing.

Inspired by everything from brutalist architecture from Robert Eggar’s The VVitch, Catholicism, Egyptian death lore, Renaissance art, and so much more, the 12-track LP is a thrilling dive into desire vs. obsession, humanity vs. monstrousness – and the consequences of all 4.

Since the release of 2021’s viral sensation “she calls me daddy”, KiNG MALA has been quietly plotting her world domination. In 2022, she released honey catching season EP, which featured her viral hit “cult leader.” In 2023, she released her critically acclaimed SPILT MILK EP and embarked on her first-ever sold-out U.S. headline tour. She also toured in the UK/EU last year in support of the project.

Photo credit: Alexandre Souêtre

