Khalid, Wale, & More to Perform at HOT 97's HOT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The largest holiday concert of the season is back for the fifth year! WQHT-FM HOT 97's Ebro in the Morning announced the official line-up for HOT 97's annual concert, Hot for the Holidays. Khalid, Wale, Layton Green and The Bonfyre, will perform live at King's Theatre on Wednesday, December 18th for the only concert to be at this holiday season, Hot for the Holidays!



"There's nothing like the holiday season in the city, Ebro Darden says, "We're at Kings so you know it's going to be HOT!" Pun intended.



Head to Hot97.com for more info.



Tickets for Hot for the Holidays go on-sale Friday, November 15th. HOT 97's Hot for the Holidays is in partnership with SJ Presents.

WQHT HOT 97 FM is the world's first all Hip Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over twenty years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on air talent, such as Ebro Darden (Asst. Program Director, host of Ebro In The Morning), Funk Flex (television host, multiple gold records), DJ Enuff (President of the Heavy Hitters DJ crew), Drewski (Vh1's Love & Hip Hop), Peter Rosenberg (Ebro In The Morning, ESPN, WWE, and Complex host) and Nessa (host for MTV's Total Request Late Night, and NBC/USA Networks Talk Stoop), as well as being the world's premier source for Hip Hop music culture. HOT 97 online and the HOT 97 app are the destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts and music videos.





