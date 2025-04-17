Keyshia Cole Unveils 'The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two decades after her breakthrough debut album changed the R&B game, Keyshia Cole is taking it back to where it all started. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and “Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B” has officially announced The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch.

The North America arena tour kicks off July 1 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and hits key cities including Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, and Houston, before wrapping August 8 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. After performing throughout the US & Canada, Keyshia will hit the road in Europe starting September 19 at Adidas Arena in Paris and continuing at arenas in Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and finishing September 26 in Birmingham, UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25, at 10 AM local.

Joining Keyshia on tour are XXL Freshman 2015 alumnus Tink, award-winning artist Wale, Platinum artist Fridayy, and GRAMMY-nominated artist Jeremih (on select dates). Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning hip-hop legend Lil’ Kim will join Keyshia in Lincoln, CA, as well as on all UK & Europe dates. Brooklyn, NY, and Greensboro, NC, will feature Billboard chart-topping rapper Jadakiss & 2x GRAMMY-winner T-Pain as special guests, respectively.

The Way It Is will be released on vinyl for the first time since its original 2005 release as a 20th anniversary edition double LP on black vinyl and also on limited edition Rose Garden Pink Translucent color vinyl via A&M/UMe on June 20, the day before the album’s 20th anniversary. The limited edition color version will feature a gatefold sleeve with photos from the classic CD release and include the rarity “Love (Acapella)” as a bonus track. Fans who pre-order the vinyl will receive exclusive access to the first pre-sale to purchase tickets for the North America dates.

Released in June 2005, The Way It Is marked a pivotal moment in R&B—introducing Keyshia Cole’s unfiltered storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and signature blend of vulnerability and strength. Twenty years later, she’s bringing that same energy back to the stage, giving fans a chance to reconnect with the songs that soundtracked so many real-life moments. Fresh off a standout performance at this year’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, Keyshia is ready to take it nationwide. From “I Should Have Cheated” to “Love” and beyond, the tour will spotlight the records that helped define an era, delivered with the raw emotion and authenticity that made her one of the genre’s most impactful voices.

“The Way It Is 20th Anniversary” Tour Dates:



Tuesday, July 1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena⇎♦

Wednesday, July 2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center★♦

Saturday, July 5 Chicago, IL United Center★♦

Sunday, July 6 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena★♦

Wednesday, July 9 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum ★♦

Thursday, July 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena★♦

Saturday, July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center★♦

Sunday, July 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center★♦

Wednesday, July 16 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum★♦

Thursday, July 17 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC★♦

Saturday, July 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena★♦

Sunday, July 20 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live★♦

Tuesday, July 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena★♦

Wednesday, July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center★♦

Friday, July 25 Houston, TX Toyota Center★♦

Saturday, July 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena★♦

Thursday, July 31 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena♥$

Friday, August 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena♥$

Saturday, August 2 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley♥✝

Friday, August 8 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena♦

Friday, September 19 Paris, FR Adidas Arena✝

Sunday, September 21 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live✝

Tuesday, September 23 London, UK The O2✝

Thursday, September 25 Manchester, UK AO Arena✝

Friday, September 26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham✝

★ Tink

♦ Wale

✝ Lil’ Kim

♥ Fridayy

$ Jeremih

⇎ SWV

ABOUT KEYSHIA COLE

Keyshia Cole is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and television personality known for her powerful vocals, emotional storytelling, and raw authenticity. Born and raised in Oakland, California, she rose to fame with her 2005 platinum-certified debut album, The Way It Is, which introduced her signature blend of vulnerability and strength. The album’s success led to her hit BET reality series, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, which further cemented her as a cultural icon.Her chart-topping follow-up albums—including Just Like You, A Different Me, and Woman to Woman—solidified her status as a defining voice in R&B, earning her four Grammy nominations and multiple industry accolades.

Dubbed the “Princess of Hip-Hop Soul,” Cole’s career spans music, television, and talk show hosting, including her time as host of One on One with Keyshia Cole on Fox Soul. This year, Keyshia celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Way It Is with an international anniversary tour, giving fans around the world the chance to experience the music that shaped a generation. With over 15 million albums sold worldwide and an enduring connection to her fans, Keyshia Cole remains one of the most influential voices in modern R&B.

Photo Credit: Tayo Kuku Jr.

Comments