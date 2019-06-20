Keyboardist Cal Harris Jr. Releases New Album 'Soulful' On Innervision Records

Keyboardist, Writer, & Producer, Cal Harris Jr. has released 6 Billboard charting singles including 2 in the Top 5 and was ranked #4 among Smooth Jazz Artists by Billboard Magazine for the year 2018. He is now set to release his 3rd project "Soulful" his first since joining Innervision Records in 2015. Having already generated 2 smash singles "Soulful" is one of the most anticipated projects of 2019.

After years working behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in the music industry (Prince, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams....) Cal Harris Jr. decided to fulfill his dream of becoming an artist and released his own debut CD "Inside out"(2011), and then a sophomore project "Shelter Island"(2015) which produced 4 chart-topping singles including his first top 10 single "Smooth" (ft. Elan Trotman), and the title track "Shelter Island" (ft. Euge Groove) which reached #11.

His NEW release not only contains his newest single "The Neighborhood" (Featuring Jeff Lorber), but also contains the title track "Soulful", his first of two singles to reach #1 on the Groove Jazz Music charts and "Timeline" which peaked at #2 on Billboard and #1 on nearly every other chart.

"Soulful" features performances by Jeff Lorber (Keys), Ted Belledin (Sax), Mel Brown (Bass), and Innervision Records Label mate Guitarist Blake Aaron to name a few.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You