Keith and Kristyn Getty Bring 'An Irish Christmas' to Cities Nationwide

GRAMMY-nominated artists Keith and Kristyn Getty invite audiences to an evening of beloved Christmas carols, newly released songs and modern hymns honoring the true meaning of the season through their upcoming tour, An Irish Christmas.

An annual tradition, the Gettys have toured their Irish Christmas concert across America for 15 years and had two PBS television specials. Designed for individuals of all ages, this year's concert includes Christmas music, humor and Irish dancing followed by a time devoted to the traditional Christmas Scriptures and audience participation carols

The 2024 tour of An Irish Christmas began in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 30. The Gettys and their band of virtuoso vocalists and musicians will subsequently travel to eight different U.S. cities for the 2024 tour before a final U.S. stop at Carnegie Hall in New York City on December 16.

The Carnegie Hall event marks two significant milestones, the 10th anniversary of the Getty's appearance at the historic New York City venue and Keith Getty's 50th birthday. It will feature special guests including A.R. Bernard of Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center megachurch, Alistair Begg, senior pastor of Cleveland, Ohio's Parkside Church, English Poet Malcolm Guite and Singer-Songwriter Blessing Offor. Additionally, a 150-person choir with members from around the nation will join the Gettys on stage.

After Carnegie Hall, An Irish Christmas tour will culminate in the Getty's hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland, with two special Home for Christmas performances on December 19 and 20.

"We have never looked forward to a Christmas tour more than this year," said Keith Getty. "To be turning 50, going back to Carnegie Hall for the 10th time, and most of all to finally take An Irish Christmas back to our home country makes this an indescribably special occasion."

The 2024 An Irish Christmas tour dates include:

Saturday, November 30: Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee (Sold Out)

Tuesday, December 3: Union University Scholarship Banquet at Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee

Thursday, December 5: Answers Center at Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky (Sold Out)

Friday, December 6: Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, December 7: BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, December 8: Peachtree Church in Atlanta, Georgia (Sold Out)

Wednesday, December 11: Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thursday, December 12: Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Friday, December 13: Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, December 14: Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Sunday, December 15: Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York

Monday, December 16: Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York

Thursday, December 19: SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Friday, December 20: SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Sold Out)

About Keith and Kristyn Getty

Keith and Kristyn Getty's songwriting journey began in 2000 when Keith Getty wrote the tune for In Christ Alone on the back of a Northern Ireland Electricity bill. Many songs, albums, and-most importantly-four daughters later, they still wake up each morning amazed that they get to spend their days crafting melodies and words to encourage and inspire the people of God. They established Getty Music with a view to the year 2050 in the hope that individuals, families and churches would celebrate the beauty of Christ-centered hymnody. The Gettys have recorded 26 albums together and garnered a GRAMMY nomination. They founded their record label and publishing company, Getty Music, as well as their Getty Music Foundation, which helps educate and spread biblical worship globally. For more information, visit gettymusic.com.

