Keith Urban, Little Big Town Added to 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS Lineup

Today, CMT announced the latest round of performers for the "2019 CMT Music Awards," featuring all-star acts and award nominees Keith Urban(nominated for "Video of the Year" and "Collaborative Video of the Year"); hosts Little Big Town ("Group Video of the Year"); Luke Combs (nominated for "Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year"); and Zac Brown Band (nominated for "Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year").

Additionally, Nashville's biggest party will include dynamic collaborations by Brandi Carlile (nominated for "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year") + Tanya Tucker; Brett Young + Boyz II Men (nominated for "CMT Performance of the Year" for their memorable performance from CMT Crossroads); and Thomas Rhett (nominated for "Male Video of the Year") + Little Big Town ("Group Video of the Year") + Trombone Shorty. GRAMMY award-winning artist Sheryl Crow will perform with previously announced three-time nominee and performer Maren Morris ("Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year").

The show will air LIVE from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

This year's program marks a record-breaking number of performances at the annual awards show. Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Bryan.

Fans can vote now for their favorite artists via vote.cmt.com, up until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, June 4 for all categories, including "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year." Tickets to the "2019 CMT Music Awards" are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on Facebook.





