Keepin' It Country Farm Sets 2024 Concert Calendar Benefiting The Love Tattoo Foundation

Keepin' It Country Farm, owned by country music artist Richard Lynch and his wife Donna Lynch, has announced its 2024 concert schedule benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation. The seven concerts will feature performances by top country music artists and all proceeds will go towards supporting American veterans who have served our country and carry mental or physical scars. This is the 10th anniversary of Keepin' It Country Farm's concert series.

The first concert will take place on May 18th at 7pm ET and will feature T. Graham Brown. Brown, known for hits such as "Hell and High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers," has been a prominent figure in country music for over five decades.

On June 22nd at 7pm ET, Ronnie McDowell will take the stage. McDowell, famous for his tribute song "The King Is Gone," has had over 30 top 40 hits and multiple #1 songs.

Georgette Jones, daughter of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will perform on July 20th at 7pm ET. Jones has followed in her parents' footsteps and has also had success as a country music artist.

On August 10th at 7pm ET, John Berry will entertain the audience with his smooth voice and hits like "Your Love Amazes Me" and "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye."

The concert series will continue on September 28th at 7pm ET with a performance by Jimmy Fortune, best known as a member of the iconic country group The Statler Brothers.

On October 19th at 7pm ET, Sirius/XM radio host and country music artist Dallas Wayne will take the stage, followed by Richard Lynch himself and special guests on November 2nd at 7pm ET.

Tickets and season passes for all concerts are available for purchase at https://lovetattoofoundation.org/store. The Love Tattoo Foundation, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to honoring and assisting American veterans who have sacrificed for our country. All proceeds from the concerts will go towards supporting their programs and initiatives.

Richard Lynch, a long-time advocate for traditional country music and the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm, has had a successful career with numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with legendary artists such as Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams. He is also a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame.

For more information on Keepin' It Country Farm and the Love Tattoo Foundation, please visit their respective websites. We look forward to seeing you at the concerts and supporting our American veterans.