Kaytranada Announces New AlbumÂ BUBBA

Canadian artist and producer KAYTRANADA returns today to announce his new album and share a new song. BUBBA, the highly-anticipated follow up to his breakout debut album 99.9%, is due this Friday, December 13th, via RCA Records and includes "10%" featuring Kali Uchis - out today.

BUBBA also includes features from Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR and more. The album is available for digital and vinyl pre-order now alongside new merch on his website.

Listen to "10%" featuring Kali Uchis and pre-order BUBBA above, see album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

1/4 - Brisbane, Australia @ FOMO Brisbane

1/5 - Adelaide, Australia @ FOMO Adelaide

1/11 - Sydney, Australia @ FOMO Sydney

1/12 - Melbourne, Australia @ FOMO Melbourne

1/15 - Auckland, New Zealand @ FOMO Auckland

KAYTRANADA

BUBBA

RCA Records

December 13, 2019

1. DO IT

2. The Music feat. Iman Omari

3. Go DJ feat. SiR

4. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins

5. Puff Lah

6. 10% feat. Kali Uchis

7. Need It feat. Masego

8. Taste feat. VanJess

9. Oh No feat. Estelle

10. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith

12. Scared To Death

13. Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr

14. Culture feat. Teedra Moses

15. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe

16. September 21

17. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams





Related Articles View More Music Stories