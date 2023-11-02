Kayne The LoveChild Releases First Single 'WE OUTSIDE'

The NY native drops his first single “We Outside” officially out now!

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Kayne The LoveChild Releases First Single 'WE OUTSIDE'

Singer, rapper and song-writer Kayne The LoveChild is a multi-faceted artist ready to take the world by storm! The NY native drops his first single “We Outside” officially out now!

This upbeat jingle brings the heat we need as the Winter rapidly approaches. A good-feel track that is meant to spread the joy and positivity that Kayne naturally exudes. He unapologetically pushes the narrative to be your authentic self, such as Kayne proclaims at the end of the bridge, “Be you, cause who the F**K else you gonna be!”.

Throughout his newest single, Kayne expresses how universal inclusivity and acceptance is, giving room to all who exist no matter their ethnicity, gender or identity. He brings his charming attitude to remind us that Summer might be a few seasons away but showing love is a yearlong necessity!

As an introduction to the world, this track teaches you so much about what Kayne stands for, which is diversity, freedom and ultimately creating space for everyone to dance and have a good time! His rapping style is electric while telling us about what it means to be truly outside, with lyrics advising us to “Drink your Casa (Casamigos) and mind your business!”.

He teases fans with a fragment of his talent showcasing his riveting vocals, powerhouse flow and playful approach. “We Outside” is as refreshing as a glass of lemonade on a sweltering day and will leave you wondering, “What's next for Kayne The Love Child?”. And the answer is… He's just getting started!!

About KAYNE THE LOVECHILD:

Fearless. Authentic. Revolutionary. It was James Baldwin that said, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” Enter singer-rapper-songwriter Kayne the LoveChild. He embodies that defying spirit, pressing against the industry status quo and altering the landscape of modern music by being himself. From the way he creates and delivers his audible art, to the unapologetic way he identifies as a gay, black man, KTLC is not just an entertainer, he is an experience.

The Bronx, NY native was born into music. His dad was a percussionist and his mom, a choir singer. The soundtrack to his childhood was an eclectic mix of classic and hard rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC), pop (Hall & Oates) and neo-soul (Lauryn Hill). He embraced them all but his roots remained firmly planted in soul and rhythm & blues.

Growing up, KTLC also gravitated towards art and film. He was fascinated by the combination of different materials used in mixed media artwork, as well as the escapism aspect of Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino movies. KTLC possesses a divinely gifted voice so rich in emotional rawness and vulnerability, it is an instrument within itself. His captivating sound, a masterful blend of genres that include soul, r&b and hip-hop, enchants every audience who hears it.

 KTLC reached a career breaking point when he felt creatively defeated. On the verge of taking a 9-to-5, he accepted an opportunity to travel to Atlanta and ghostwrite for an emerging rapper. Due to his dynamic pen game, KTLC was offered a publishing deal by music executive Ray Daniels of RAYDAR Entertainment; however a few days later, while attending a music showcase, KTLC's musicality was put to the test by Daniels.

His presence was being demanded for an impromptu performance. In regal flair, he sat criss-crossed center stage and engulfed the audience with emotional riffs and elegant harmonies. While the crowd was still quiet, in awe of the magic they had just witnessed, felt and heard, Daniels instantly added KTLC to his roster.

An advocate for diversity, inclusion and love, Kayne the LoveChild is becoming an indomitable creative force putting listeners in touch with their own feelings. “I'm not here to fit into anyone's box. There's so much beauty in being yourself; everybody is different and special. When we realize and accept that, we can be better people, for ourselves, others and humankind as a whole.”



