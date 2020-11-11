Katie Melua Announces Her First-Ever Worldwide Livestream Event

From London's Rivoli Ballroom on Dec. 4.

Katie Melua has announced a ticketed global livestream concert in conjunction with Driift. Following international praise for last month's Album No.8, Katie's eighth consecutive UK Top 10 album, the Georgian/British singer-songwriter and her band will perform in one of London's most spectacular venues, the historic Rivoli Ballroom.

"I could not be more delighted to perform 'Album No. 8' and some favourites from my back catalogue with my dear band and crew next month," says Katie. "Since seeing the very first Driift show, Laura Marling at Union Chapel, I've been hell-bent on finding a way to bring our team together in a gorgeous setting to play live for our fans.

"Our choice of venue is the beautiful Rivoli Ballroom in the heart of London. Opened in 1913 and a famous dancehall in the 1950s, the building was the setting for the video for our recent single A Love Like That. I had the pleasure of performing on its spectacular stage for the shoot and I can't wait to return to finally play for an audience.

"This very special live performance will be directed by Charlie Lightening, who also directed that video, and joining me on stage will be Tim Harries on bass, Mark Edwards on keys, Zurab Melua on guitars, Joe Yoshida on drums and Nina Harries on double bass and backing vocals. See you there!"

For her first-ever global livestream, Katie chose to partner with Driift, an artist-first promoter and producer whose recent ticketed livestream events have included concerts by Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Niall Horan and James Bay. This very special, multi-camera event will be livestreamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. The show will not be available on-demand after it has taken place, and with no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast.

Livestream #1 (UK & EUROPE): 20.00 GMT / 21.00 CET

Livestream #2 (US EAST COAST): 20.00 EST

Livestream #3 (US WEST COAST): 20.00 PST

Livestream #4 (AUS, NZ & ASIA): 20.00 AEDT / 22.00 NZDT / 18.00 JST & KST

