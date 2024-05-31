Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'I Don't Wanna Dance'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country star Kassi Ashton serves up a smoky and sultry new song with “I Don’t Wanna Dance” out now via MCA Nashville.

Across the track, softly strummed acoustic chords and slide guitar rustle beneath Kassi’s undeniable bluesy vocals. Meanwhile, her words weigh heavy on the beat’s slow burn as an eighties-style guitar lick echoes. The emotional push-and-pull culminates with a confession on the chorus, “I don’t wanna dance if I ain’t dancing with you.”

On the new song, Kassi shares, “"It doesn't matter how good the band is, how long the bartender has been perfecting her margarita recipe, or how hot the cowboy is who's offering, I don't wanna dance if I ain't dancing with you".

The track comes shortly after Kassi’s recent ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and follows the buzzing fan favorite “Called Crazy,” which is currently Top 40 at Country Radio. Right out of the gate, CMT spotlighted it on the CMT Roundup, and Today’s Country Magazine raved, “She now injects an unapologetic swagger and a sassy infused essence into her addictive new single ‘Called Crazy’.” Sweety High raved, “it’s the kind of bold breakup track that only the country genre can convey with such passion and energy, and we can’t get enough.”

“Called Crazy” was Ashton’s first release of 2024, following her sultry rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” released last November. In 2023, Ashton also released her Top 40 hit, “Drive You Out Of My Mind,” and its silky, slowed-down companion, “Drive You Out Of My Mind (Dark Room Edition),” released in September. “Drive You Out Of My Mind” received praise from Billboard, Music Row, Country Now and more for its energetic production and irresistible lyricism. Ashton also completed an extensive run of dates with Old Dominion, where she brought her rich vocals to fans nationwide. This year, Ashton is back on the road for several headlining performances and festival appearances, including a set at CMA Fest on June 8. Kassi will also be joining Jamey Johnson on the What A View Tour this July. Full list of tour dates below.

2024 TOUR DATES

* = What A View Tour Dates

6/8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest, Music City Walk of Fame Park

6/12 - Louisville, KY - Whiskey Jam

6/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country

6/15 – Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge

6/27 - Cadott, WI - Country Fest

6/29 – Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

7/7 - Cavendish, PEI - Cavendish Beach Music Festival

7/11 - New Salem, ND - North Dakota Country Fest

7/12 - New Salem, ND - North Dakota Country Fest

7/16 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark*

7/18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

7/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

7/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

7/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club*

7/26 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre*

7/27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre*

7/31 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Fair

8/2 - Astoria, OR - Clatsop County Fair

8/4 - George, WA - Watershed Music Festival

8/23 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

8/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/21 - Long Beach, CA - Coastal Country Jam

About Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

“Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she’ll do it her way – unapologetically,” proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records. Her introductory release “California, Missouri” stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Kassi was also named as an Artist to Watch by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Rolling Stone lauds her as “a devilish songwriter who isn’t afraid to flip convention on its head,” while Refinery29 claims, “she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-f*cks-left-to-give authenticity,” PAPER Magazine calls her “the next big country superstar,” and American Songwriter notes, “Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release.” This year, Kassi was also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs.

Kassi defies convention and continues to deliver her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic vocal performances on songs including her latest, “Called Crazy,” and critically acclaimed releases “Drive You Out of My Mind,” “Dates In Pickup Trucks,” “Heavyweight,” “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” “Violins,” and more. This year, Kassi will continue to disrupt the country scene with some of her most powerful music to date.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

