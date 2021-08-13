Kass Rose Gold Releases Sophomore EP 'Joy Ride'

San Diego based pop artist, Kass Rose Gold, has released her sophomore E.P., Joy Ride. The five track project features singles "Forbidden Love" and "Green Light," and is available on all streaming services on Friday, August 13th.

The E.P. draws on inspiration from an entanglement of a "Forbidden Love." Kass flexes her catchy pop melodies and strong airy vocals over a production that is reminiscent of the early 2000's Pop/R&B, which she takes great inspiration from.

"With 2020 being such a tough year for everyone in the world, it was a goal of mine to create something that people could dance to and find moments of joy in once the lockdown was finally over," says Kass. "During my creative process, I found inspiration from a past relationship; being strung along by someone during a global pandemic took me to some really dark places. Thankfully, I found solace in the creation of this music. It was as if, no matter how dark or hopeless things seemed to get, I found such gratitude in the fact that I had this gift of music to be able to make light of any situation - global or otherwise."

Joy Ride is written and performed by Kass Rose Gold, produced and mixed by Andre Elias, and mastered by Chris Gehringer with additional production by Sunsets, additional vocals by Katra Awad and Enrique Vega, and guitar by Oscar Fabian. The E.P. also features two tracks with writing and performance by John Givez.

Listen to the new EP here: