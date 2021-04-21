Karissa Ella Releases Patty Loveless' 'Blame It On Your Heart' As Final Song In The Acoustic Sessions

To round out The Acoustic Sessions, Karissa Ella's version of "Blame It On Your Heart" by Patty Loveless showcases her strong country sound. Her vocals are crisp and emotional as she tells this man that he can't blame her for what's going on, since he only has himself to blame. Jenee Fleenor (2x CMA Musician of the Year & ACM Musician Of The Year) is featured on fiddle and background vocals throughout the project, as well as guitarist Daniel Newell. Listen to the cover here and watch the acoustic video here. The budding singer/songwriter plans to release new original music this summer.

"I loved every second of covering this Patty Loveless song! The lyrics in this song show so much sass and grit, you just can't help but smile and laugh along. I hope to bring this kind of attitude to my new original songs coming soon!" said Karissa Ella.

Karissa Ella's youthful and soulful style is a breath of fresh air in today's world of country music, and she's been recognized for it by Radio Disney Country, CMT and countless media outlets. Inspired by the likes of Shania Twain, Gretchen Wilson, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, her music and writing is a reflection of those that came before her. Her live performances, at such places like the ACM-nominated Dusty Armadillo, attract audiences of all ages, but they keep coming back for her infectious personality. Armed with a Music Entertainment Degree from Belmont University and having been singing for crowds from the young age of 10 years old, Karissa is one of country music's rising stars! In June 2018, she completed her first EP, having co-wrote two of the three songs.

Her second EP, Blossom, came out Summer 2019 with songs like "VACAY" featured by Parade.com and "Me and Luke" by Medium and Taste of Country. As she leans in to the music she grew up on, Karissa has released multiple covers, including "Who I Am," "Maybe It Was Memphis," and "You Can't Make Old Friends" ft. Johnny Gates, as part of The Acoustic Sessions, which featured Jenee Fleenor (2x CMA Musician of the Year & ACM Musician Of The Year) on fiddle, mandolin and background vocals. Leaning on her '90s country roots, Karissa's new music, due out later this year, takes the young artist in a new, more authentic direction leaning into the past with a modern flare. For more information, visit karissaella.com.

Listen here: