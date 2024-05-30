Kanii Drops Infectious New Single 'MIA'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-defying singer Kanii has released the dancefloor-ready new single “MIA.” Combining moody synths and propulsive percussion, the uptempo production provides the perfect canvas for Kanii's angelic vocals. The track is accompanied by a suitably sleek and mysterious video. Watch it HERE.

"Tell me, am I missing in action? Calling me back when I’m broken," Kanii sings over the Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) produced synth-laced banger. "You have always been a distraction, keeping me here for a moment.” While danceable and inviting, the futuristic track also showcases the 18-year-old’s hyper-attuned perspective on attraction and alienation. Those themes are reflected in the stylish visual.

In the video, a hooded Kanii is driven to a seemingly abandoned hotel. Once there, the rising artist and his female companion wander the premises, hang out in dimly lit rooms, and find a mysterious room full of pictures and newspaper clippings. Romantic and ominous in equal measure, it's the perfect visual accompaniment for "MIA." Watch it HERE.

“MIA” continues the run of new music from the D.C. native, coming hot on the heels of the hard-nosed track “hate me” featuring wolfacejoeyy and The Heart Racers EP — a joint project with Riovaz and Nimstarr — that includes throwback anthems such as “tell me” and “lost without you.” Prior to that, Kanii dropped the infectious pop tracks “nightcrawler,” “it was nice knowing u,” and “pretty photos.” His momentum first began with the RIAA Gold-certified hit "I Know," which entered the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Kanii has earned nearly one billion global streams.

With "MIA," Kanii adds another undeniable earworm to his rapidly growing discography — cementing his status as one of 2024's most exciting new voices.

ABOUT KANII:

D.C.-born singer Kanii is focused on the future. Though he’s just graduated high school, he’s looking ahead to where his boundary-pushing music is taking him next with a fearless proclivity for new sounds and styles he might conquer. In doing so, Kanii continues to create energetic anthems like “I Know” from his debut EP exiit via Masked Records / Warner Records which became a cultural phenomenon amongst young people all over the world and is now RIAA Certified Gold status. On his new EP, it was nice knowing u, Kanii trades in dancefloor-ready beats and dynamic synth melodies to create addictive refractions of R&B. Kanii may still be a teenager, but he already displays the songwriting chops of a seasoned veteran. It’s a blend of old-school wisdom and new- school ingenuity, informed by the music he grew up listening to plus the digital recording software he taught himself to use. Kanii acknowledges his influences but refuses to be pigeonholed: He wants to be boundless. Throughout it was nice knowing u, Kanii shows he isn’t willing to reign himself in or commit to any one musical subgenre. His brilliance as a songwriter lies in his ability to fuse strands of pop, R&B, and jersey club—and all sorts of otherworldly sounds beyond that— into a style that feels informed by just about everything you can think of, while never sounding like any one thing in particular. He takes the familiar and makes it sound wholly new.

Photo Credit: @shotbycharlie

