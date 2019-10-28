Kalie Shorr Joins Music City Midnight New Year's Eve Lineup Including Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, & More

Rounding out a monumental year in her career, Kalie Shorr will join the star-studded and diverse lineup of Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Friday. She will help Nashville ring in the New Year with Keith Urban, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.



The New Years Eve show will cap off a monumental 2019 for Shorr, who's debut album Open Book dropped in September.



Last year, the Nashville concert was featured on "NBC's New Year's Eve" national broadcast that was live from Times Square in New York City. It was the most successful New Year's Eve event for Nashville with an all-time high $23 million in direct visitor spending over 2017's $22.3 million. Attendance was approximately 175,000 to 200,000, a record attendance over 2015's 150,000. Gates at Bicentennial Mall will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 with DJ Case Bloom providing entertainment before the Music Note is raised. The Fisk Jubilee Singers, an ensemble of students from Fisk University, will kick off the live music with a selection of Spiritual music. The show's highlight will be the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display to usher in the New Year. GRAMMY-winner DJ Dave Audé also will be part of the lineup.



Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville is produced by the NCVC for the city of Nashville and presented by Jack Daniel's. Partners include Advance Financial, Anderson Benson, Nashville International Airport, Nashville Farmers' Market, Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk, The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee, Dr Pepper, Kroger, Metro by T-Mobile, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Korbel, Budweiser and Bud Light. For more information: visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.



Shorr emerged in 2016 with her self-penned hit "Fight Like A Girl" and shortly after, the Portland, Maine singer-songwriter became a Sirius XM "Highway Find." Her debut album, Open Book, has been lauded by critics from NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone and more. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and has played the Opry 15 times so far. Shorr has toured with Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Jimmie Allen and is spending much of December this year supporting LeAnn Rimes' "You And Me And Christmas" Tour.



Remaining 2019 Show Dates:

Nov. 15 - Burlington, Vt. - Club Metronome

Nov. 16 - Portland, Maine - Aura

Dec. 3 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 5 - Bensalem, Pa. - Xcite Center at Parx Casino*

Dec. 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Atlantic City*

Dec. 7 - Warren, Pa. - Struthers Library Theater*

Dec. 10 - Athens, Ga. - The Classic Center*

Dec. 11 - Augusta, Ga. - Miller Theater*

Dec. 13 - Franklin, N.C. - Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts*

Dec. 14 - Coconut Creek, Fla. - The Pavilion - Seminole Coconut Creek*

Dec. 15 - Jacksonville, Fla. - Florida Theater*

Dec. 31 - Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville



*Opening on LeAnn Rimes' You and Me and Christmas Tour





Related Articles View More Music Stories