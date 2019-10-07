Kai Schumacher to Release His New Album RAUSCH

On the 11th of October pianist Kai Schumacher releases his newest album, Rausch.

There aren't many classical musicians who would recommend a Berlin electro-punk album from 1993 on Facebook. Or toast grunge mastermind Kurt Cobain on the 25th anniversary of his death. Kai Schumacher did both, and his wide range of inspiration and influences can be felt in his newest album, Rausch. On paper, Schumacher was raised in a classical music environment, but soon enough Bavarian Radio (BR) would describe him as a "punk pianist". He espouses progressive approaches, but would never dream of drawing rigid boundaries between pop and avant-garde.

Although Schumacher has released 4 solo albums since 2009, Rausch, is the first album exclusively to feature his own compositions. Rausch takes Schumacher's broad musical inspirations as a starting point, moving from an exploration works of minimalists such as Philip Glass, Steve Reich, or John Cage into a territory of unique energy and verve.

Listen to the album's track, Rausch:





