Kacy Hill Unveils Video for 'I Believe In You' Featuring Francis and the Lights

Kacy Hill unveils the music video for "I Believe In You" featuring Francis and the Lights, directed by Hill and Lauren Dunn, today-watch below! The song is the first official single from her forthcoming second album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, slated for release June 19.

"I had an idea to strap myself to the roof of a car and do donuts around Francis dancing while an Arizona sunset plays in the background," Hill says about the video. "Somehow, I got him to agree to it. Francis is without a doubt one of the most talented people in the world and someone I hugely look up to, and I am forever grateful for him sharing his time with me. Making visuals for this album has been a dream."

In December 2017, Hill connected with Francis and the Lights and producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, The Japanese House) in Minneapolis, where they started laying the foundations of Hill's forthcoming record, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. In the following years, the remainder of the record was completed between L.A. and Minneapolis, with the help of another of Hill's collaborators, the producer Jim-E Stack (HAIM, Caroline Polachek).

"I Believe In You" follows previously unveiled tracks "Dinner," "Much Higher" and "To Someone Else."

The Phoenix-born, Los Angeles-based artist got her start in 2014 when her self-released single "Experience," the second song Hill had ever recorded, went viral. After being on the road with Kanye West and Vanessa Beecroft for the YEEZUS tour, she signed to G.O.O.D. Music. Her EP Bloo came shortly thereafter, showcasing the range of her voice on tracks like "Foreign Fields" and the anthemic "Arm's Length." She was featured on Travis Scott's "90210" and Kid Cudi's "Releaser," she covered V Magazine, GQ wrote she was "barreling toward the big time" and New York Magazine named her "one to watch." In 2017, Hill released her official debut album, the R&B-hinged, synth-laden ode to all the shapes femininity can take, Like A Woman, to critical acclaim.

Hill ended her deal with G.O.O.D. Music in 2019. She says cutting ties with the label led her to soul search through her music. "It's forced me to evaluate why I'm doing what I'm doing," she says. Combined with the Olympic-style competitive weightlifting Hill picked up a couple years ago, which she says has helped her be honest with herself and hold herself accountable in all aspects of her life, Hill is on a whole new path.

Photo credit: Lauren Dunn





Related Articles View More Music Stories