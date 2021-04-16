Kaatsbaan 2021 Spring Festival Presents Patti Smith, Tony Shanahan & Jackson Smith

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Patti Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Jackson Smith as a part of the 2021 Kaatsbaan Spring Festival on May 22-23 at 4pm. Her May 22 tribute to Bob Dylan's upcoming 80th birthday quickly sold out. The musician and poet will now also perform on Sunday, May 23. The Kaatsbaan Spring Festival will take place May 20-23 and May 27-30, bringing together leading artists from the worlds of dance, music, poetry, sculpture, and the culinary arts. For more information, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/.

Tickets are on sale at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035 and range in price from $22.50 - $150, with students, seniors, veterans, and essential workers receiving a 10% discount with proper identification. Limited tickets are being sold as Kaatsbaan will operate at less than 3% capacity to promote safety. All events will follow current CDC and NYS guidelines regarding COVID-19, including mandatory masks, socially distanced seating, and timed arrivals. Full protocols and procedures will be available at kaatsbaan.org and communicated to ticket purchasers, to include current requirements for negative PCR test or vaccine documentation. All performances will be held throughout Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acre campus in the Hudson Valley. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and wear comfortable shoes as all seating is on the property's grass fields and the walk from the parking lot to the Mountain Stage is 3/4 of a mile. Parking at Kaatsbaan is limited and safely carpooling with your group is strongly recommended. Pre-show emails will include the option to purchase a reserved parking spot at Kaatsbaan. Digital streaming tickets to select performances will also be made available on May 1 for those who would like to enjoy the performances virtually.

Digital recordings of select performances will be filmed by local Hudson Valley crew who are trained and referred by Stockade Works. Stockade Works, a nonprofit that runs training programs in film & TV production for local residents, was founded by Mary Stuart Masterson and is led by Executive Director Marie Nachsin. Kaatsbaan is proud to partner with Stockade Works on this event. Festival filmmaker is Nic Petry of Dancing Camera. Kaatsbaan Spring Festival 2021 is generously supported by The Alphadyne Foundation. Additional sponsors of Kaatsbaan Spring Festival 2021 include Fortunes Ice Cream, Gary DiMauro Real Estate, Harlequin Floors, La Tienda, M&T Bank, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Steinway & Sons, and Stewart's Shops.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.