KYVA Announces 'Loud & Queer Livestream' Performance

Kyva has announced his upcoming "Loud & Queer Livestream" performance this Friday at 8PM AEST. The live streamed party will feature many artists and all proceeds will support the performing artists at the event as well as Sydney's music & arts scene. Kyva is set to release new music later this month with more to be announced soon.



Last week, Kyva performed at the Isol-Aid Music Festival on April 4th. An online music festival and gathering space, where every weekend from 12 noon to 12 midnight (AEST) artists play 20-minute sets streamed live via their Instagram accounts.



We won't let a pandemic get us down. Together we're bringing you the party online. We're learning quick, we're giving it a crack and we hope you'll come on this crazy ride with us every Friday.



Each episode features live music, performance art, weird stuff, random chat, promo of all the great things everyone else is doing on the net for you to check it. It's gonna be rough, it's gonna be loose but either way it's providing a chance for incredible artists to reach you and for us to have something to do. (lol)



All the money raised will go to the artists and creatives involved. Get your ticket now, tell your friends, share the event, donate and check out all the wonderful artists involved in episode 1:



DONATE



JORDAN RASKOPOULOUS Jordan Raskopoulos

RACKETT RACKETT

IMBI - Imbi

KYVA - Kyva

RACHEL MARIA COX Rachel Maria Cox

MIDNIGHT POOL PARTY Midnight Pool Party

DANTE KNOWS Danté Knows

ROSIE RIVETTE Rosie Rivette

FELICIA FOXX Felicia Foxx

DJ CHARLIE VILLAS DJ Charlie Villas

AXL ROD Alli Sebastian Wolf

LADONNA RAMA Ladonna Rama

LAVRENCE LAVRENCE





