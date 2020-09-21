KULICK Drops Infectious New Single 'Rope'

Full-length album "Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood" out October 16.

PA alternative rock singer/songwriter Kulick (who recently accumulated over 3 million combined streams on Spotify), has dropped "Rope," the highly infectious first single off his upcoming debut full-length "Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood," out October 16 on ENCI Records.

Kulick says, ""Rope" was written immediately after getting off of the US and Canada tour with Andy Black and The Faim in May 2019. I had a tough year in my personal life, and I wasn't ready to face it when I got home. I wrote this song with my drummer Keith Gensure, who I've known and played music with most of my life, and I felt safe enough to write this very personal song with him."

He adds, "This was written when I was feeling so unsure of what to do when I got home. It was such a rollercoaster of wanting life to be the way it was before I left for tour, and some days wanting to start over. I knew something was wrong, I didn't like who I was while I was gone, and I didn't recognize who I was before I left. It really took a toll on the people in my life that I really love and care about, especially those closest to me, and for the rest of my life I'll wish I handled it differently."

Originally from West Penn, PA, Jacob Kulick who now goes solely by his surname, turned his tiny closet into his own private music studio at age 12 and began writing and recording songs as a way to cope with his anxiety and the loneliness of being an outcast. "Middle school was a tough time-I went through a lot of disassociation and bullying, like a lot of people do when they're different in a small town," says the 28-year-old singer/songwriter.

Kulick co-founded a high school band Story of Another, self-produced his own album and went on to study audio engineering at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. He got a job with CBS Radio in New York City as an engineer and crossed paths with a fellow musician who had a connection at RCA Records. Once he'd landed an introductory meeting with the label, Kulick devoted the next two years to building up his solo material and collaborating with other writers. In summer 2017, those two years of intense creativity led to Kulick signing a deal with RCA/Gold'n Retriever Records.

A tour with Sleeping with Sirens and The Rocket Summer in 2018 was followed by the release of his debut EP 'Hydroplane,' which featured the powerful Active Rock charting single "Ghost," and went on to accumulate over 3 million streams worldwide. In 2019, he toured with Andy Black and The Faim and released a standalone single titled "Scatterbrain," which he explains is a song about, "today's busy society, both young and old, and the battle to stay true to who you are."

With the impending release of his debut full-length titled "Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood," out on October 16th via ENCI Records, the Southern California label recently launched by industry veteran Pat Magnarella (longtime manager of Goo Goo Dolls), Kulick continues to showcase his rare ability to turn everyday pain into music that's undeniably life-affirming.

With the album's recurring themes of Uncertainty, Guilt, Sadness, Shame, Love, Remorse, and Closure, Kulick explains, "It is the record where I learned the most about who I am and how much of that reality I was avoiding. This record is me. You know how nice it is to really feel like that? It's incredible! I love the 'Hydroplane' EP, but I didn't feel like it was entirely me. I wanted to be more hands on with making the music, producing it, and engineering my songs. On this record I was allowed that, thanks to my new label ENCI and my managers Pat Magnarella and Steve Masi. I wrote this record for most of the year, and got to produce the songs with Chris Szczech in LA. I was able to record live drums in Capitol Records and track all of my own vocals and instruments. So it was a completely different process and I enjoyed every moment creating it. It was my therapy like it always is, but in the most trying time of my life."

As Kulick prepares to release this new deeply personal collection of songs into the world, he's looking forward to getting back out on the road, armed with the lessons he learned during the making of the new record.

"I am ready to tour as soon as it is safe to. I miss my friends and everyone who shares these songs with me. I miss their energy. When we're able to tour again, look forward to hearing the first record that is truly a KULICK record. I look forward to sharing it with everyone."

