KSHMR Teams Up With Hard Lights and Charlott Boss For New Hardstyle Track 'Over & Out'

KSHMR returns with his first single of 2020 'Over and Out' - a thunderous hardstyle tune featuring Malysian DJ Hard Lights and the vocals of Charlott Boss. Out now, via his label Dharma Worldwide, the single playfully touches on the futuristic elements of outer space and explores hard-hitting basslines and wildly uptempo beats. 'Over and Out' will be lighting up dancefloors worldwide just in time for festival season.



Following KSHMR's recent collaboration with Marnik, Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey on single 'Alone', 'Over And Out'' takes the shape of a sci-fi themed track with big drops and erie vocals.



KSHMR talking on the collaboration said: "First hearing the vocal from Charlotte Boss transported me to a different world, and right away I had a vision for the production -- to take the listener on a journey through space. I love sci-fi and used all the sounds I could find to get it there. I was helped tremendously by the original demo from Charlotte Boss and Hard Lights and couldn't be happier with the result."



Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR's biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit 'Like A G6' spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for 'Secrets', the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 40 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as 'Megalodon', 'Burn', 'Karate' and 'Wildcard'.



Headlining renowned festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas and Coachella, KSHMR's last tour featured snow machines, fire bowls and 4D special effects, proving himself as one of electronic music's most immersive live performers. The schedule for 2020 looks similarly stacked, with shows in Brazil, Mexico, India, Ultra Miami and the UAE over the next few months.



KSHMR X Hard Lights ft Charlott Boss 'Over and Out' is available now on all streaming platforms via Dharma Worldwide.





