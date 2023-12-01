KEANE Reveals Unreleased Single 'Love Actually'

Following the announcement of the 20th Anniversary celebrations of their acclaimed debut album Hopes and Fears, Keane have unveiled a very special, unreleased single "Love Actually" to coincide with the re-release of the classic British film.

Originally written for 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually, the band have finally recorded a version 20 years after its inception. Produced by the band and led by Tom Chaplin's undeniable vocal, the beautifully poignant single comes alongside a stunning lyric video cutting some of the film's memorable scenes.

“In 2002 we were an unsigned band; and our friend and manager Adam was working for the producer of Love Actually,” Tim Rice-Oxley said. “While they were making the film, Adam suggested we should quickly write a song and he'd see if he could get it into Richard Curtis' hands…and maybe we could sneak onto the soundtrack and get our big break!

Needless to say it didn't turn out that way, but Richard always very graciously said he loved the song and wished he'd put it in the film. We all loved the song too, but having called it ‘Love Actually', it was very hard to do anything with it! In fact, for 20 years whenever I've played a new demo to my mum, her response has usually been “Hmm…when are you going to record ‘Love Actually'?” Well, the film Love Actually is 20 years old now, which at last gives us a perfect reason to record our song properly.”

“Everyone makes mistakes - even if they're understandable ones. When I first listened to ‘Love Actually' by this totally unknown combo called Keane, I thought it was beautiful. I tried really hard to put it in the film - but in the end it was a little melancholy and, dare I say, a bit DEEP for the film I'd made,” the film's writer and director Richard Curtis said.

“Of course, I realized what a dreadful mistake that had been when six months later Hopes and Fears was Number 1 in the charts. It is SO wonderful that the song is now being released for everyone to hear. I've listened to it a lot over the years and love it even more now than I did then. And this time, myself and my son Spike have made a little edit of the whole film to go with the song. I think I actually prefer that three minute version of 'Love Actually' to the long, chaotic film that's been doing the rounds now for 20 years.”

Alongside the single STUDIOCANAL and UNIVERSAL PICTURES are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Working Title's beloved holiday classic with a dazzling new 4K restoration of the film. This will be released theatrically in select global markets and on home entertainment.

Keane will release a special remastered version of Hopes and Fears, undoubtedly one of the best debut albums ever, on May 10, 2024 exactly 20 years after its initial release. On the same day, the band play London's 02 Arena as part of a world tour that kicks off April 1st in Mexico City before reaching Europe and the UK. Their US tour in September includes prestigious dates at LA's Greek Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Hopes and Fears was a landmark album for Keane and has set all kinds of records in the process. It's one of the best selling albums in UK chart history having sold over 2.5 million in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA propelled by their absolutely classic song "Somewhere Only We Know." Hopes and Fears is 9x platinum in the UK, a remarkable achievement. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

