KATASTRO Releases Music Video For 'The Way I Feel'

Emerging alt-rock/hip-hop hybrid Katastro has released the official music video for their new single "The Way I Feel," the lead track off their forthcoming album Sucker, out Friday, July 16th via Silverback Music's Controlled Substance Sound Labs. "The Way I Feel," already being hailed a summer anthem, is an upbeat ode to getting over a bad breakup. PRESS HERE to watch the colorful music video, directed by Brian Dunham and shot in the band's home of Phoenix, and check out the first look with Variance Magazine. PRESS HERE to download/stream "The Way I Feel," which is currently featured on a variety of top Spotify rock playlists including The New Alt, New Noise and PopRox.

"'The Way I Feel' video was shot in one house that was staged by the owner with various retro themes," shares Katastro. "We wanted to make this one more fun while playing with the album's theme of situations constantly looping and getting pulled into the same crazy relationships. We also wanted to keep it all in one house to mimic the line 'it's the same s every day' and add a little quarantine vibe, since the whole album was recorded while back home adopting to Covid life after all our tours had been cancelled."

Katastro will return to the live stage and officially celebrate the release of Sucker with a hometown show on Friday, July 23rd at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe featuring support from Kash'd Out and Barefoot. Tickets are on sale now; PRESS HERE for more info.

Sucker, the band's sixth full-length studio album, represents a notably more mature sound for Katastro - Andy Chaves [vocals], Andrew Stravers [drums], Tanner Riccio [guitar] and Ryan Weddle [bass] - while showcasing their unique melting pot stew of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, pop, and reggae. The band's fully collaborative creative approach, and unexpected time off in 2020, allowed for limitless possibilities. The result is a 12-song collection, produced by Matt Keller (Lydia, Anarbor, Redlands), about the constant loop of life, love, hate and wanting to break the pattern. Sucker brings its listeners along on a ride, providing a summery soundtrack and something a little more positive to look forward to when everything feels off. Sucker is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "The Way I Feel" as well as their previously released tracks "100 Rips" and "Way Too High" - PRESS HERE.

Katastro, who has independently amassed over 80 million career streams, first introduced this new era in their growing career with "Way Too High," which pays homage to their desert roots with its unique Western vibe and accompanying music video. "100 Rips" truly sets the tone and direction for Sucker. The catchy cruisin' down the highway escapade features psychedelic guitar solos pumping through a mix of hip-hop and reggae set against an intoxicating chorus. Katastro's irrepressible brand of timely, good-time music is on full display throughout Sucker as evidenced by "One Day," a feel-good track about coming to terms with a broken relationship, and the positive, floaty vibe of "Droptop," which features background vocals from longtime friend Micah Brown of Iration.

Formed nearly a decade and a half ago, Katastro, who cite Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers as early influences, dropped their first EP, The Wonderful Daze, in 2008 and quickly followed with their debut full-length album, Poking Holes In A Pattern, the following year. The quartet issued a steady stream of releases over the next ten years, mostly all independently, alternating full-lengths with EPs and acoustic Bones sessions. 2011's Gentle Predator marked a live album zenith for the band and, in 2016, they garnered a national hit with the Strange Nights record. Katastro's youthful party vibe started to dim as personal growth and change crept into their songwriting. Internal challenges influenced the band's output as it turned conspicuously darker and more revealing; first with Washed [2018], then with the follow-up, Tropical Heartbreak [2019]. Along the way, Katastro has racked up tens of millions of streams from fans worldwide as well as media support from Alternative Press, The Noise, Substream Magazine, Phoenix New Times and more. The four-piece has also been making an impact as a powerful live act, headlining national tours and supporting the likes of Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Iration, 311, Pepper, The Expendables and gracing festival stages such as the One Love Cali Reggae Fest and Reggae Rise Up Festival.

