KANSAS Launch Video For 'Throwing Mountains,' First Track From New Album

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, has released a new song and music video for their song Throwing Mountains taken from the band's highly anticipated new studio album, The Absence of Presence, out June 26, 2020 through Inside Out Music.

Watch the video below!

'Throwing Mountains' might be one of the heaviest songs KANSAS has ever recorded," comments KANSAS guitarist Zak Rizvi, "At over six minutes long, I like to consider it a bit of a KANSAS mini-epic." Rizvi wrote the music for the song with lyrics by KANSAS keyboardist Tom Brislin and drummer Phil Ehart.

Brislin says, "It's very straight forward, 'get your confidence going, take on any obstacle, conquer the world' song. It's pretty timely in the world, today.'

"The song is so much fun to play," adds KANSAS bassist Billy Greer. "The riff is like 'Thunder of the Gods' but dynamic at the same time."

Today, The Absence of Presence' is available for pre-order.

"We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence of Presence," says KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I think people will really be surprised by the album. The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders."

The Absence of Presencefollows-up 2016's The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as Carry On Wayward Son and Dust in the Wind to the progressive epic Song for America.'

The Absence of Presence,released by Inside Out Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

The Absence of Presence will be released June 26, 2020, on Inside Out Music and is distributed by The Orchard. The album will be available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services. To pre-order The Absence of Presence, visit: https://kansas.lnk.to/TheAbsenceofPresence

The Absence of PresenceTrack Listing:

1.) The Absence of Presence

2.) Throwing Mountains

3.) Jets Overhead

4.) Propulsion 1

5.) Memories Down the Line

6.) Circus of Illusion

7.) Animals on the Roof

8.) Never

9.) The Song the River Sang





