KAMIYADA+ Releases 'U Made The Devil Cry'

KAMIYADA+ has released the song and official music video for "U Made The Devil Cry". Fans can check it out below.

"U Made The Devil Cry captures a look at death," explains KAMIYADA+. "In some cases intentional/accidental from a viewpoint so saddening that even the devil himself couldn't bare it,"

He recently released the song and music video for "Metal In Me", which can be seen now at this link: https://smarturl.it/metalinmevideo. The video represents the song's whirring, glitchy cinematic production that careens into car crash mayhem and course-throated screams. The song can be streamed on any preferred music platform.

The stage name of Jovani Duncan, KAMIYADA+ recently announced his signing to Hopeless Records. Previously hailed by COMPLEX for his "explosive" fury, KAMIYADA+ swirls vast and varied influences into a bludgeoning, genre-less sound that's all at once modern and progressive.

"From the first verse, I knew 'Metal In Me' was going to be an important song," says Duncan, noting much of the song came from off-the-cuff freestyles. "It gave me confidence. It's not a cocky song, but I felt really powerful and free."

That infinite possibility is represented proudly in the plus sign adorning KAMIYADA+'s stage name, signifying the sense of new and next he's always chasing - not only through his music, but his multisensory, cross-platform persona that extends into music videos, merchandise, and his renowned performances around the world in cities like London and Tokyo.

Prior to signing to Hopeless Records, KAMIYADA+ self-released records like 2016's Static Depression and 2020's Deathtrap+++2, and his work through international hip-hop collective The Midnight Society, which he founded alongside British producer The Virus and Antidote.

"I'm into darker s," proclaims Duncan, "I want to use darkness to tell cool stories."

