K-Pop Spotlight: NCT Makes Third Full-Group Comeback With 'Universe' and Title Track 'Beautiful'

NCT has made a comeback today, December 14, for their latest album release as a full group, called "Universe", which is part of the group's large-scale project "NCT 2021."

This comeback features 21 members (excluding WinWin and Lucas), and includes songs from all four of the group's units, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT U, as well as full group song "Beautiful."

Watch the music video for "Beautiful" below!

Prior to the full album release, the group pre-released the song "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" performed by NCT U (including members Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiao Jun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yang Yang, and Shotaro). Check out the music video for "Universe" below! Universe Tracklist

"New Axis" (NCT U (Taeyong, Mark, Yang Yang)) "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" (NCT U - Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiao Jun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yang Yang, Shotaro) - 3:51 "Earthquake" (NCT 127) "OK!" (NCT U - Taeyong, Yuta, Ten, Mark, Hendery, Jeno, Yang Yang) "Birthday Party" (NCT U -Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, Shotaro, Chenle, Jisung) "Know Now" (NCT U - Johnny, Doyoung, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Yang Yang, Sungchan) "Dreaming (잘자리)" (NCT Dream) "Round&Round" (NCT U - Taeil, Ten, Jaehyun, Xiao Jun, Haechan, Sungchan) "Miracle" (WayV) "Vroom" (NCT U - Kun, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Hendery, Shotaro, Chenle, Jisung) "Sweet Dream" (NCT U - Taeil, Kun, Jaehyun, Haechan, Chenle) "Good Night" (NCT U - Taeil, Doyoung, Xiao Jun, Renjun) "Beautiful" (NCT)

Listen to Universe

Who are NCT?

NCT (short for "Neo Culture Technology") is a group under SM Entertainment, consisting of 23 members divided into multiple sub-units to be based in major cities around the world.

The rotational unit NCT U debuted on April 9, 2016 with the singles "The 7th Sense" and "Without You." Next, Seoul-based subunit NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with their eponymous first mini album. NCT Dream debuted on August 24, 2016 with the digital single "Chewing Gum". Finally, seven-member Chinese unit WayV debuted on January 17, 2019 with the single album The Vision.

NCT's second overseas unit, NCT Hollywood, will be based in the United States and is set to debut at a later date.

Universe is the group's third full-group release, after Empathy (2018) and Resonance (2020).

What's next for NCT?

NCT 127 is set to embark on a world tour, which will kick off with a series of concerts in Seoul in December. The NCT 127 2ND TOUR "NEO CITY: SEOUL ― THE LINK" concert will take place on December 17 ,18 and 19 at Gocheock Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

This is the group's first performance since the NCT 127 1st Tour "NEO CITY: SEOUL ― The Origin" concert in January 2019.

Further tour dates have yet to be announced at this time.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment