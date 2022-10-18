Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Justin Courtney Pierre Announces 'Permanent Midnight' & Shares 'House of Strangers'

The album will be released on December 9.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Permanent Midnight, produced & engineered by Jacob Carlson at Defhaus Studios, will be released via Epitaph Records on December 9.

You can listen to the lead single from the EP, feel good indie-rock gem "House Of Strangers" below.

Permanent Midnight is the fourth and final installment of an ambitious series of EP's, following An Anthropologist on Mars (released in March 2021), The Price Of Salt (released July 2021) and Ghost World (released November 2021.)

Listen to the new single here:


