Justin Courtney Pierre Announces 'Permanent Midnight' & Shares 'House of Strangers'

Permanent Midnight, produced & engineered by Jacob Carlson at Defhaus Studios, will be released via Epitaph Records on December 9.

You can listen to the lead single from the EP, feel good indie-rock gem "House Of Strangers" below.

Permanent Midnight is the fourth and final installment of an ambitious series of EP's, following An Anthropologist on Mars (released in March 2021), The Price Of Salt (released July 2021) and Ghost World (released November 2021.)

Listen to the new single here: