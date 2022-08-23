Juna N Joey to Release Self-Titled EP

Country sibling duo Juna N Joey will release their self-titled EP worldwide on August 26. Produced by Ken Royster, the EP features five original songs, all co-written by Juna and Joey.

The forthcoming EP, which includes a brand-new featured track titled "I'm So Over You," showcases coming-of-age topics like having your first crush, experiencing your first heartbreak, and putting yourself out there and the anxieties that come with it. The EP is now available for pre-save here.

"I'm So Over You" paints the picture of experiencing an on-again, off-again relationship, wishing the other person would change for the better once the relationship is finally over.

Juna commented on the reasoning behind writing the song, saying "So many people do this back and forth in relationships, and it can sometimes last longer than the actual relationship. How many times have you had a friend that is on again/off again every other time you speak with them? Even when it's over, it's not. That is what this song is about, and I think we can all relate to that at least that one time."

Joey also shared, saying "You can get so hung up on somebody even though you know they are not good for you. Even when you are already broken up, they are still occupying space in your head. You're hoping they'll call to say it's their fault and they are going to change, and we all know that won't happen."

Originally from West Palm Beach, FL, and now Nashville recording artists, Juna N Joey has originally developed a robust and loyal following after posting covers on YouTube, earning over 8.3 million collective views. Additionally, the duo has amassed over 57.9 thousand followers and 1.9 million likes on TikTok. Between opportunities with DreamworksTV, Nickelodeon's "America's Most Musical Family," interest from "America's Got Talent," and a tour with "American Idol" alum Cade Foehner, it's safe to say they have remained busy.

Juna, at 17, is a charismatic singer-songwriter with the confidence of a seasoned professional. In addition to singing, she also plays acoustic guitar, piano, and keyboard in her band. She first started developing her songwriting skills at the tender age of 11.

Joey, at 19, is a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, playing the lead guitar and piano in their band.

The duo has been traveling nonstop, performing shows at schools and universities across Europe. The school tour follows their extensive tour last summer opening for BMG UK artist Twinnie at venues across the UK and performing at The British Country Fest.

Listen to the new single here: