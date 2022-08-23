Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Juna N Joey to Release Self-Titled EP

Juna N Joey to Release Self-Titled EP

The new EP will be released on August 26.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Country sibling duo Juna N Joey will release their self-titled EP worldwide on August 26. Produced by Ken Royster, the EP features five original songs, all co-written by Juna and Joey.

The forthcoming EP, which includes a brand-new featured track titled "I'm So Over You," showcases coming-of-age topics like having your first crush, experiencing your first heartbreak, and putting yourself out there and the anxieties that come with it. The EP is now available for pre-save here.

"I'm So Over You" paints the picture of experiencing an on-again, off-again relationship, wishing the other person would change for the better once the relationship is finally over.
Juna commented on the reasoning behind writing the song, saying "So many people do this back and forth in relationships, and it can sometimes last longer than the actual relationship. How many times have you had a friend that is on again/off again every other time you speak with them? Even when it's over, it's not. That is what this song is about, and I think we can all relate to that at least that one time."

Joey also shared, saying "You can get so hung up on somebody even though you know they are not good for you. Even when you are already broken up, they are still occupying space in your head. You're hoping they'll call to say it's their fault and they are going to change, and we all know that won't happen."

Originally from West Palm Beach, FL, and now Nashville recording artists, Juna N Joey has originally developed a robust and loyal following after posting covers on YouTube, earning over 8.3 million collective views. Additionally, the duo has amassed over 57.9 thousand followers and 1.9 million likes on TikTok. Between opportunities with DreamworksTV, Nickelodeon's "America's Most Musical Family," interest from "America's Got Talent," and a tour with "American Idol" alum Cade Foehner, it's safe to say they have remained busy.

Juna, at 17, is a charismatic singer-songwriter with the confidence of a seasoned professional. In addition to singing, she also plays acoustic guitar, piano, and keyboard in her band. She first started developing her songwriting skills at the tender age of 11.

Joey, at 19, is a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, playing the lead guitar and piano in their band.

The duo has been traveling nonstop, performing shows at schools and universities across Europe. The school tour follows their extensive tour last summer opening for BMG UK artist Twinnie at venues across the UK and performing at The British Country Fest.

Listen to the new single here:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!