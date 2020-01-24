Julien's Auctions MusiCares' 30th Anniversary Person Of The Year Online Charity Auction Announces Results

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars, kicked off the new year with its sensational ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION FOR MUSICARES®' 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PERSON OF THE YEAR, FEATURING AEROSMITH. In celebration of MusiCares' milestone 30th anniversary, Julien's Auctions hosted this special online only auction with advance bidding that began December 27, 2019 on www.JuliensLive.com to registered bidders not able to attend the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24th, 2020. All proceeds of the sale benefit MusiCares, a Recording Academy® charity.



One of the highly-anticipated items sold today was the sale of seven signed, custom-made microphones from the biggest boyband on the planet: Global Superstars BTS. The microphones used from 2017-2019 -the first ever items to come to auction from the seven-member South Korean boy band -sold for $83,200, over eight times its original starting estimate of $10,000. BTS is the first group since the Beatles (in 1995-1996) to earn three No.1s on the Billboard 200 in less than a year and successfully wrapped up their epic BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF', earning the title of No.1 Top-Grossing Tour of May 2019 with sold out 6 nights of U.S. Stadium Shows. BTS also won 'Tour of the Year' at the 2019 American Music Awards.



A sensational collection of items- some never before seen at auction - from this year's MusiCares Person of the Year honorees and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted rock legends, Aerosmith, rocked the auction stage. Among the top items featured (with their sold at auction prices): frontman Steven Tyler's autographed, iconic Shure SM58 microphone and accompanying white microphone stand along with his personal scarves ($7,680); an autographed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar ($7,680); a Steven Tyler and Joe Perry "Rockin' Vegas Nights VIP Meet and Greet Package" ($3,840); a Gibson bass guitar signed "Tom Hamilton 2020!" on the white pick guard with various drawings from Tom Hamilton ($1,920); a Brad Whitford signed Fender Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar ($1,600) and a used Remo Emperor drumhead signed by Joey Kramer with two pairs of Joey Kramer Zildjian Artist Series signature drumsticks in green and red ($1,024).



Other auction highlights included: Tom Petty's Nixon Ltd custom limited-edition western motif watch engraved "Made with leather donated by Tom Petty" made from Petty's personalized guitar strap ($22,400); an ultimate 62nd GRAMMY® Awards Telecast & MusiCares Person of the Year experience that includes two platinum-level seats to the telecast on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles ($12,800); a Paul Reed Smith SE Santana guitar with Santana IV and a tiger with angel motif, signed by Carlos Santana ($10,240); a multimedia on linen sheet painting by singer Halsey from her Saturday Night Live performance ($7,680); a Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar with floral, bird, and butterfly motif on the pick guard, signed by The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl ($6,400); a cream Gibson SG Standard Les Paul electric guitar signed by The Who's Pete Townshend, accompanied by the original Gibson Custom case ($7,680); a Pono Mahogony Tenor (MT) labeled ukulele with hand drawings signed by Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder ($8,960); a framed copy of Fleetwood Mac's cover as the MusiCares 2019 Person of the Year, signed by band members Stevie Nicks, Mike Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham ($5,760, original estimate $200); Stevie Nicks' signed and used tambourine ($10,240) and microphone ($11,520) and more.



A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy® to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, their dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs. For more information please visit www.MusiCares.org.



Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house to the stars. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology.





Related Articles View More Music Stories