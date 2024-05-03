Kameron Marlowe Unveils A Soulful Reflection With 'On My Way Out'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kameron Marlowe offers a heartfelt glimpse into his next chapter with the reflective new track “On My Way Out."

Serving as the final sneak peek from his forthcoming sophomore album, Keepin' The Lights On, arriving Friday, May 31, the new ballad brings Marlowe's powerhouse vocals to the forefront as he thoughtfully examines the regrets he wants to rectify before his time is up and the 'one more times' he wants to experience again.

“When I first heard this song, it resonated with me on a deeper level,” shares Marlowe. “As I've gotten older, I started to realize how special our time is on this earth and to never take these moments for granted. This song helps remind me to slow down and remember how much I have to be thankful for and all the things I still want to do before my time is up.”

Each release from Marlowe's sophomore album has offered a look into the artist's depth and maturity as he navigates life on the road while nourishing the relationships that matter most. With “On My Way Out,” penned by Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson, his evocative vocal trails heartfelt tones around the bends of life and underscore his commitment to leaving behind a meaningful legacy while urging others to do the same. The song is accompanied by an all-new visualizer, also out now.

As Marlowe enters album release month, he'll head to Frisco, Texas on May 16 to celebrate his first recognition from the Academy of Country Music Awards as a New Male Artist of the Year nominee. He'll take the main stage at TopGolf at The Colony for ACM Lifting Lives' LIVE event with headliner Parker McCollum.

Anticipation for Keepin' The Lights On builds, with Grammy.com dubbing it a “must-hear album in May 2024,” as he prepares to unveil his “smokey, blues-soaked follow-up” (PopCulture) on Friday, May 31. Outfitted with 16 meticulously crafted tracks, including the previously acclaimed singles “Quit You,” the “steamy, well-produced twist of a ballad” (Country Central) “Strangers (with Ella Langley)” and “Tennessee Don't Mind,” which “highlights Marlowe's standout vocals, especially his upper register” (Billboard), the forthcoming record promises to showcase his versatility as an artist, offering a blend of moments drenched in honky-tonk rhythm and melody laced with a dusty aura of solid Country gold.

Focused on heart-gripping lyrics that dig into life's struggles, he exposes the familiarity of heartbreak but positively shifts into the idea of breaking down your walls to let in the one who changes everything. Produced by Dann Huff and featuring writing credits from Kendell Marvel, James McNair, Wyatt McCubbin and more, Keepin' The Lights On invites listeners into Marlowe's world – from childhood to modern day – offering a transparent showcase of growth, maturity and most importantly, a lifetime of fulfilling promises. It's a journey that dives deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Come May 31, Marlowe will wear his heart on his sleeve, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before.

Marlowe's already released title track “Keepin' The Lights On” provided the most vulnerable glimpse yet into his life as a touring musician. Through a lens full of understanding of who he is today, he appreciatively highlights the unconditional sacrifices that his parents made during his formative years and the unwavering determination that propels him forward. “His smooth baritone vocals are addicting to listeners' ears,” Whiskey Riff praises.

A triple-threat singer, songwriter and performer with over 965M+ on demand career streams to date, Marlowe charges into 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, reinforcing previous acclaim from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify and more than a dozen media outlets. He continues to share his new music on his headlining Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore. As 2024 shapes up to be his biggest yet, more exciting announcements can be expected very soon. Keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information.

KEEPIN' THE LIGHTS ON TRACK LIST:

1. “911” (Wyatt McCubbin/John Pierce/Micah Wilshire)

2. “Nothin' Slowin' Us Down” (Kameron Marlowe/Mitchell Tenpenny/Rob Williford/Dallas Wilson)

3. “On My Way Out” (Michael Hardy/Ben Johnson/Hunter Phelps/Taylor Phillips/Bobby Pinson)

4. “Never Really Know” (Kameron Marlowe/James McNair)

5. “Tennessee Don't Mind” (Charles Kelley/Daniel Tashian)

6. “Leaning On You” (Kameron Marlowe/Erik Dylan/Wyatt McCubbin/Taylor Phillips)

7. “I Can Run” (Tucker Beathard/Oscar Charles Gnaedig/Ben Roberts)

8. “High Hopes” (Josh Osborne/Trevor Rosen/Brad Tursi)

9. “One That I Don't Call” (Wyatt McCubbin/James McNair/John Pierce)

10. “Lock Me Up” (Ben Johnson/Jordan Minton/Hunter Phelps/Taylor Phillips)

11. “Will It Be There in the Morning” (Kameron Marlowe/Mitchell Tenpenny/Dallas Wilson)

12. “Quit You” (Kameron Marlowe/James McNair/John Pierce)

13. “Smaller” (Erik Dylan/Wyatt McCubbin)

14. “Strangers (with Ella Langley)” (Kameron Marlowe/Ella Langley/Will Bundy/Chase McGill)

15. “Broke Down in a Truck” (Taylor Baynum/Nathan Justis/Dave Michael/Colby Williford)

16. “Keepin' the Lights On” (Kameron Marlowe/Kendell Marvel/Phil O'Donnell)

ABOUT KAMERON MARLOWE:

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices. He's been through some changes in his 26 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. After leaving college to support his family, he gained traction online and moved to Music City. His self-written viral hit “Giving You Up,” born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and two GOLD-certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Riley Green and Lainey Wilson. Still with the same band he's had since he was 14, he's known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.

And now, his evolution unfolds further on his upcoming 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On, arriving May 31. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music—a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. “If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way,” he shares. “That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people.”

Photo credit: Trea Allen