Eric Hilton Unveils Single From His First Ambient Solo Album

On June 28, 2024, Eric Hilton – prolific downtempo producer and artist, and co-founder of the globally successful downtempo group Thievery Corporation – will release his first ever full-length album of ambient music, Out Of The Blur (Montserrat House / emeraldwave by Green Hill).

The album, which was inspired by the tragic passing of Hilton’s close creative associate from an overdose, is being announced at the start of Mental Health Awareness Month to send a message of hope and healing. Out Of The Blur’s pre-order is now live here, and the album’s first single, the warmly enveloping “The Eternal Thrill,” is available here. (Check out MXDWN's premiere of "The Eternal Thrill" here.)

“When my good friend and engineer passed away, I was devastated and at the time, ambient music was the only music I could work on. It was therapeutic for me,” Hilton said. “I truly believe in the healing power of music. If people use this record as a sonic medication, I think it will help them feel more centered."

Out Of The Blur’s creation was a redemptive experience for Hilton as he made sense of his own struggles and ultimately embraced full sobriety. He found solace in ambient music’s emotional ambiguity and its smooth atmospheric tones. Out Of The Blur has a familiar ambient calmness about it, but there are also moments that instill a sense of swelling hope. Softly percussive synthesizer rhythms shimmer between the speakers. Weightless drones underpin reverberant spaces that shift in and out of focus. Out Of The Blur is that rare ambient record that rewards both passive and attentive listening.

"Eric is able to appeal to such a diverse universe of fans because of his deep appreciation and knowledge of so many musical genres and styles,” said Blake Davis, General Manager, Green Hill. “He is a musician’s musician. I think that the ambient space is another musical space in which Eric will be impactful. The inspiration behind this project is beautiful and will relate to many. I can’t wait for people to experience it!”

The album’s first single, “The Eternal Thrill,” out now, is a haze of ethereal optimism, wafting slow rhythmic washes of sound and lazy lyrical melodies. It’s both heart wrenching and life affirming at the same time—a music of loss, rebirth, and a celebration of life even while mourning.

“I have such gratitude for the random, mundane beauty of everything, and to be here to witness it all,” said Hilton. “I will never take it for granted.”

About Eric Hilton

Eric Hilton is an electronic music pioneer having co-founded the downtempo electronic music act Thievery Corporation. The group helped usher in trip-hop with its intrepid explorations of dub, acid, jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern music, hip-hop, and Brazilian music, including bossa nova, among other world music influences. Thievery Corporation has released 10 albums from 1996 until 2020, and Hilton as a solo artist has released seven consistently imaginative albums, including his latest, Out Of The Blur.

About emeraldwave by Green Hill

emeraldwave by Green Hill is a lifestyle brand designed to “nurture the human spirit through sound.” From creating a harmonious setting for a yoga workout or a focused study session to rebooting with a good night’s sleep, emeraldwave recharges the mind, body, and spirit and gives you the opportunity to customize your experience through carefully created playlists, visualizers, and messaging. emeraldwave showcases music from artists such as Jim Brickman, Phillip Keveren, Single Friend (Konrad OldMoney), David Arkenstone, Deep Wave, Ron Sorbo, and more.