Julia Jacklin Announces U.S. Tour

Julia Jacklin has announced an extensive tour of the US. this fall in support of her critically acclaimed new album Crushing. She's currently on the road with Lord Huron and Shakey Graves and will return to the U.S. in October including a stop at Austin City Limits.

Julia also brilliantly covered the classic track "Someday" from The Strokes for triple j's "Like A Version." The cover has amassed over a million Youtube views - listen below1

Crushing was released this February via Polyvinyl. The stunning album has received the highest of praise from critics around the world cementing Jacklin as one of the most prolific singer/songwriters right now.

Catch Julia Jacklin On Tour:

08/14 - Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/16 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival [SOLD OUT]

08/20 - Luxembourg, Europe @ Congés Annulés 2019 @ Klub

08/22 - Gueret, France @ Check in Party 2019

10/06 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/08 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge #

10/10 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's #

10/13 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

11/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry Theatre #

11/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/09 - Boston, MA @ Sommerville #

11/10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

11/12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre #

11/14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

11/15 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music #

11/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

11/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue #

11/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre #

11/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's #

11/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent #

11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre #

11/28 - Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %

12/01 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Luke's ^

12/02 - Manchester, England @ Gorilla ^

12/03 - London, England @ The Forum %

12/12 - 12/14 - Port Macquarie, Australia @ Festival of the Sun

$ w/ Lord Huron & Shakey Graves

# w/ Christian Lee Hutson

% w/ Angie McMahon

^ w/ Fenne Lily





