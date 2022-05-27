Julia Cannon Releases New Single 'Glow'

Indie Folk/Pop recording artist Julia Cannon recently released her newest single "Glow." You can listen to the song HERE!

Known for her witty, story-telling lyricism, Julia connects with her audience through honesty. With candid lyrics like with my feet up and the cat on the remote, with my phone off, ain't no replies 'til I want, "Glow" is sure to resonate with listeners.

"I really enjoyed the first chunk of the pandemic," Julia explains. "I know that sounds messed up, but I'm an introvert who struggles with anxiety and depression. Not having to be anywhere or show up for anyone felt like an incredibly rare opportunity to recharge. I felt free when I wrote Glow. I really spent that time reconnecting with myself, and honestly, I know that I'm better for it."

About Julia Cannon:

Julia Cannon is a Nashville-based songwriter, recording artist and music producer who is hard to forget. Her soothing, honeyed voice and quirky personality offer a pleasing contrast to the bittersweet honesty of her lyrics.



She was raised in Alaska by a hardworking Filipino mother, in a household Cannon could only describe as "unorthodox." She developed her wicked sense of humor and offbeat persona early on. As one of only a few people of color in a mostly white, ultra-conservative community, Julia's creative voice cemented her identity as a young woman who could not - and would not - be overwritten.



Julia Cannon's sound has been described as playful and relaxing, but her tone transcends the folk-pop genre to include soul, rock, and jazz influences. Cannon credits her genre-bending style to influences such as Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder. In July of 2021, she released her EP Listening, which received positive feedback from both fans and the press. Her newest single "Glow" was released on May 20, 2022.



Julia now has a growing fanbase in Nashville, who join an existing community of ardent supporters both at home in Alaska and across the US. She is quickly becoming a fan-favorite on the popular social media platform TikTok, with over 11K followers.

You can catch Julia this summer at her Newport Folk Fest debut on July 23rd, alongside artists like Joy Oladokun, Buffalo Nichols, and more with the Black Opry Revue!

For more information, visit www.juliacmusic.com and follow Julia on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.