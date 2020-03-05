Julia Bhatt Announces Tour Dates and Releases 'I'm Cool' Lyric Video

Genre-jumping indie artist Julia Bhatt turned 18 in January, graduated high school last week and today she announces her first ever tour (acting as support on select dates of Mutlu's The Good Trouble Tour). This announcement arrives in tandem with the release of her psychedelic ode to 90's VHS "I'm Cool" Lyric Video.

Watch below!

Working with producer and mentor Elliot Jacobson (Elle King, Ingrid Michaelson, Verite), "I'm Cool" features exuberant melodies, Julia's fast-paced wordsmithing and a slight twang that adds a shuffle to the robust sense of confidence. "Everyone's cool. There's no need to pretend like you're superhuman to be cool. Crying and going through rough times doesn't make you any less cool," Bhatt explains to Earmilk who premiered the track in January.

"I'm Cool" rides on the heels of her previous single "Marco" and critically-acclaimed debut single "Tall," all of which she'll be performing while out on tour. These tour dates will have her playing shows in Texas and Georgia for the first time as well as hitting two stops in her home state of Florida. Beaming with joy, Julia says, "I'm super excited to play my first tour and see different people and how they react to the music. Hopefully they'll like it! My father wants to come so we can try to find the best BBQ throughout the few states I'll be in."

Tour dates on Mutlu's The Good Trouble Tour:



June 14 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic

June 16 - Houston, TX @ The Rustic

June 17 -Austin, TX @ The 04 Center

June 24 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

June 26 - St. Augustine, FL @ Prohibition Kitchen

June 27 -St. Petersburg, FL @ 3 Daughters Brewing

Sparking acclaim for her previous singles, the media has garnished Julia with heaps of praise, signaling her as a buzzworthy artist to keep an eye on. Velvet Independent says of the track "Tall" that her deep and soulful vocals carry across waves of jazz and Latin-fueled pop and "shows a teen who is full of insane potential." Elevator Mag says that her "vocals are commanding, forcing the production to obey her." All Ages Zine lavishes plaudits on her track "Marco", saying it "proves you never know what you're going to get style wise from her while boldly declaring that she and her music can't be placed in a proverbial box."

Born in Boston, MA but living practically the whole of her young life in Miami, FL, Julia was raised on a stimulating and expansive musical diet. She grew up listening to everything from classic rock, American songbook standards and bossa nova beats. She and her sister accompanied their mom, dad and step-mom to numerous concerts, including The Beach Boys, America, the Dave Matthews Band, No Doubt, Sting, James Taylor, and the Rolling Stones, among many others. It was this variety of rhythms and melodies that helped shape the wide-ranging music she creates.



Absorbing all this musical knowledge and bursting with creativity to write and record more new music, "I'm Cool" is just one of the many new songs Julia will be releasing soon. With an exciting fresh batch of songs dropping, Julia is ready to debut her material onto an unsuspecting world.





