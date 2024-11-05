Jude York Shares New Single 'Those Were the Days'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Jude York captivates audiences once again with his highly anticipated new single, "Those Were The Days," out now via Spinnin' Records/Warner Music. Blending Jude's distinct songwriting with a melody rooted in a famous Eastern European folk song from 1924, the track evokes a timeless charm.

With its dynamic dance-pop beat and nostalgic yet energetic lyrics, "Those Were The Days" offers a soulful journey that's already struck a chord with fans. The song has gone viral on TikTok, racking up over 4M views, 300K likes, 3K comments, and people clamoring for its release. This momentum, paired with Jude's recent performance at SXSW Sydney 2024 in October and his signing with WME Agency just recently, solidifies his growing presence in the international music scene. As Jude York continues to rise, "Those Were The Days" is poised to be a standout moment in his rapidly ascending career.

"It was a bright spring day on my last birthday, and I was driving down the highway toward a vintage motel that I'd picked out for a photoshoot. I didn't know what this shoot would be for exactly, but I knew that my music was heading in a new direction - classic, nostalgic, and full of life. Suddenly, 'Le Temps Des Fleurs' by Dalida came on the radio. I instantly recognized the melody but couldn't figure out how. Showing it to my photographer and makeup artist, we guessed ABBA, something our parents might have played once upon a time. All I knew was that that melody felt like everything I was trying to achieve in my artistry. After digging deep into the recesses of my brain, the phrase 'Those Were The Days' attached itself to the line, and I could hear exactly where I wanted to take the song. As soon as I started playing with the production and recording vocals, I felt I was onto something special. I couldn't be more excited to share it with the world." - Jude York

Jude York is the fast-rising Australian star whose self-produced pop delicacies are already leaving fans captivated and begging for more. Growing up rurally with an opera-singer mother and jingle-writer father, Jude had little else to do but create his own musical world. In 2022, Jude debuted with a unique cult-favorite performance in Australia's national round for Eurovision before releasing viral hits - "Mr Porcelain" and "Cashew." With breathtaking vulnerability, Jude quickly garnered a fanbase of like-minded misfits, a community solidified by seeing him live on tour throughout Europe supporting Dean Lewis and later on his own headline tour of Australia. Now, with 6M streams on his first mixtape and a Queensland Music Award under his belt, Jude's next viral sensation, "Monaco," is already signaling a new era for promising new artists with so much more to show.

Photo credit: Thomas Calder

