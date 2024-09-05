Judah & the Lion Release 'The Process (Deluxe)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville’s beloved alt-folk duo Judah & the Lion release the deluxe version of their fifth studio album The Process. This expanded edition includes five additional tracks, offering a deeper exploration of the album's themes. The Process was born from a place of profound emotional turmoil and is inspired by psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. Each stage is reflected in the album’s interludes and song suites, creating a deeply introspective and cathartic musical journey.

The band on the release of this deluxe album: “Our latest album, The Process, is a record about the process of grief, moving through the traditional five stages of Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance and welcoming the pain that accompanies each stage. Facing pain head-on allows us to be more human with ourselves and each other. The five additional deluxe songs are an important part of the whole story of The Process, adding more depth and detail to our personal story of grief. We are excited to see how it creates deeper connections with our fans as they are navigating through their own processes of grief.”

Judah & the Lion have also announced The Process Tour - the 17-city tour kicks off on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 26. Tickets are available HERE.

Since their 2012 debut EP, Judah & the Lion have earned widespread acclaim for their genre-bending music, received Platinum/Gold certifications, amassed over one billion career streams and sold over 500 million tickets. Six of their hit singles have gone Top 15 on Alternative radio and the band won an iHeart Music Award for Best New Alt Rock Band of 2018. The Process is the follow-up to 2022’s Revival, which hometown paper The Tennessean praised as “The sound features synths, catchy mandolin licks and powerful vocals that act as a vector for "The Process," a through-between that elevates it beyond a typical indie-alternative pop album.”

The Process Deluxe Tracklist:

1. DENIAL

2. Heartbreak Syndrome

3. F LA

4. New Tattoo

5. ANGER

6. Floating in the Night

7. Great Decisions

8. Son of a Gun (feat. K.Flay)

9. BARGAINING

10. Starting Over

11. Body and Soul

12. Is What It Is

13. DEPRESSION

14. Sad Eyes

15. Self-Inflicted Wounds

16. S.I.S

17. Only Want the Best

18. ACCEPTANCE

19. Long Dark Night

20. What A Time To Be Alive

21. Heart Medicine

22. Leave it Better Than You Found It (feat. Ruston Kelly)

23. Measure of a Man

24. Sweet Surrender

Judah & the Lion – The Process Tour – Fall 2024

Fri Oct 04 — Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Oct 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

Sat Oct 12 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

Sun Oct 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 - Charleston, NC - The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Photo credit: Jesse Roberson

Comments