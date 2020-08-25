Jucee Froot Releases Anthemic New Song 'Champion'

The song is now available via DSPs and streaming services.

Jucee Froot is celebrating her release of the motivational "Champion," streaming now via DSPs and streaming services HERE . The anthemic song about her rise to success follows her major label debut BLACK SHEEP mixtape, which includes the hard-hitting " Sidewalk ," " Girls Kissing Girls (Feat. Juicy J) ," and more tracks that showcase the Memphis rapper's unmatched flow.

Along with her own new music, Jucee Froot also recently recorded "Down In The Valley" as an original track for the opening credits of STARZ original series P-Valley. Watch the opening credits on the official STARZ YouTube channel HERE .

Jucee is also riding the wave of her official INSECURE soundtrack song " Eat Itself " with an enticing self-shot music video, streaming now via YouTube HERE . The track originally appeared on the INSECURE: MUSIC FROM THE HBO ORIGINAL SERIES, SEASON 4 soundtrack, released by Raedio - the new label founded by EMMY® Award-nominated and two-time Golden Globe® Award-nominated writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae - Atlantic Records, and HBO.

Jucee Froot has quickly become a vital presence in hip-hop, an honest voice equally hailed for her fearless approach as well as her bulletproof bars, confessional choruses, and clever adlibs. The Memphis, TN-based rapper earned every bit of that acclaim and now has a major label deal with Loyal 100 Entertainment/Art@War/Atlantic Records. Tracks like " Life's A Bitch ," an electric " Psycho " remix featuring Rico Nasty, and " Sidewalk " - all streaming now on all DSPs - affirm Jucee Froot as a one-of-a-kind new artist with a remarkable true story to share with the world. Jucee is also featured on the major motion picture Birds Of Prey soundtrack with " Danger ."

The artist ignites the next phase with her 2020 mixtape BLACK SHEEP. The project lives up to its name as it appeals to outcasts everywhere while also touting features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juicy J, and more. "I've always been considered the black sheep just because I took an unexpected path and was always a little more rebellious growing up," Jucee stated. "I feel like an outcast because I'm a threat to people that try to look past me." In the end, Jucee remains an open book and builds an unbreakable connection.

Listen to "Champion" here:

