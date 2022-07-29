Joyce Kennedy Of Legendary Band Mother's Finest Releases New EP

Joyce Kennedy of Mother's Finest proves that rock n' roll will never die in EP Rock'n My Soul. Rock'n My Soul is a tour-de-force in the rock/funk fusion genre, bringing together high energy instrumentals with Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy's powerful vocals and ripping, confident lyrics. You can listen here.

The opening track, "My Bad," builds quickly from an engaging rock riff into lyrics that effortlessly meld religious imagery with the idea of rock as a concept. The instrumentals are extremely powerful, having you in awe of beats you never knew you could experience. The chorus confidently chants, "the rock's gotten in my soul," displaying how this isn't just music, it's a way of life and a creed as deep as any religious one.

The second track, "Love Me, Love Me," paints a sultry picture of the narrator telling the subject of the song to "love [her] all night long." The track's funky guitar riffs and steady drums perfectly accompany the lyrics as we hear of this person leaving in the morning, but not without the knowledge that they will come back for another night. Kennedy is confident, and it shows in her strong delivery as she sings the gentle yet commanding lyrics of this track.

The EP's third track, "Do Me Right," switches things up sonically by introducing gorgeous piano chords and chill synths to the mix. Kennedy doesn't shy away from innuendo, with the chorus proclaiming "do me right/or don't do me at all." Backing vocalists add an angelic layer to these seductive lyrics. A headbang worthy guitar solo takes the reins in the latter half of this track, accompanied by the funky drum beat that follows the rest of this song.

The fourth track, "Save Me," opens with gentle guitar chords, foreshadowing the overall lower energy of this track. The track carries the overall vibe of an end-credits song from a mid-2000s teen movie with an always-present rock edge, wistful, but self-assured.

It's a great emotional buffer before the penultimate track of the EP, "Funk A-While," which boasts the highest energy of anything on this EP. Lyrics dripping with desire and sexuality are overlaid by backing vocals that really give this song a personal depth.

The EP's final track, "Tears of Stone," brings the energy down before ascending to one final stroke of greatness with a gripping rap feature. Truly the highlight of this EP, bringing together all the emotions established earlier on and depicting that lonely crash, that feeling when you need to cry but are unable to. The listener is picked up from their emotional low by the engaging feature, melding banging instrumentals with clever, relevant bars. This EP truly is a stellar example of Kennedy's style, and sure to be a great fit for any rock/funk playlist.

All songs written by Sandra St. Victor, Uwe Metzler, R. Sellier, and Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy

Engineering by Glenn Murdock,

Background vocals by Naomi, Amazon, and Ebony

Mixing by Adrian Porter

A super-cool act formed in Atlanta in the seventies, Mother's Finest made history as the first multicultural heavy metal band. But more specifically, Mother's Finest is considered the preeminent funk rock group, thanks in part to the woman who as co-lead vocalist sounded like quite the holy roller: Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy.

Lifting the spirits of funk rock fans to near-religious heights, Joyce Kennedy would part her lips at a microphone and something like a lightning bolt of soul struck a chord with all who heard her.

Joyce Kennedy has been a staple in the rock, soul, and funk scenes since the young age of 16, all the way to her current age of 74 years old. Joyce Kennedy is the definition of an icon, having sung and collaborated with legends such as Alice Cooper, ACDC, Ted Nugent, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and Earth Wind and Fire alongside Mother's Finest, as well as as a solo artist.

Kennedy is still on tour with her and her co-lead and husband, Glenn Murdock's, legendary band Mother's Finest, showing her dedication to her craft and the longevity that her classic voice has created for her over decades.

Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy was born in the Mississippi Delta and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Her career as a singer began at the age of 16, dubbed by the Chicago Radio with her first #1 single ("I Still Love You") as "16 years old with a hundred years of soul."​

Joyce's next #1 singles ("Baby Love" & "Love Changes") came years later with the forming of the fusion rock funk band Mother's Finest that she formed with her husband, Glenn Murdock. As the singer in this unit, she earned the title "funk metal rock soul diva" through her approach to her stage presence and vocal stylings. Once you've heard Joyce's voice, you remember it. It embraces you, touches you. She's honest and makes you feel like you've known her forever. One minute full of rocket fuel the next you're wrapped in the warmth of her heart.

"The Last Time I Made Love" was her most successful single, reaching number 2 on the R&B charts and number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joyce Kennedy and Mother's Finest are currently embarked on an international tour.

Mother's Finest's electric and iconic sound leaves fans around the globe jonesing for MF's funky touch. In Sweden, there's long been a grafitti wall that begs "Where Is Mother's Finest?" The answer to that is "in our hearts forever." We have waited so many long years for Joyce to drop her solo music project. The wait is over, and it was well-worth it.