Joshua Turchin Releases New Single, 'Does It Make You Feel Better'

Multi-Hyphenate musical prodigy Joshua Turchin is releasing his latest single Does it Make You Feel Better on April 2nd, 2022. The anti-bullying themed single will be available on all streaming platforms including iTunes , Apple Music , and Spotify .

Inspired by recent experiences Joshua had with former friends who were bullying him, Does it Make You Feel Better explores why bullies feel the need to put people down in order to make themselves feel better. Through writing this song, Joshua learned that the root of bullying stems from the bully's own insecurities.

"As someone who constantly endeavors to lift up and provide opportunities for others, it just didn't make sense to me why I was being targeted. I hope those who bully others look inside and think about why they needed to put someone down to make themselves feel stronger."

Does it Make You Feel Better is co-written with the incomparable Victoria Shaw, known for writing such songs as The River with Garth Brooks and John Michael Montgomery's I Love the Way You Love Me among others. Recorded at M & I Recording Studios in NYC, Shaw also co-produced the song with Rocco Fiorentino.

Joshua can be seen in the most recent season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel now on Amazon Prime Video. He is also back in production of his show The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin on Broadway Podcast Network which will be shooting in front of a small studio audience at Broadway Makers Marketplace in NYC. Look for exciting things coming up with his original musical The Perfect Fit as well as new music in the coming months.

"There are so many stories to tell through my music. Hopefully my music can make listeners feel happy and even help get them through challenging times."





