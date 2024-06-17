Josh Ross to Headline 'Single Again Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout country star Josh Ross is set to bring hit songs and high energy to stages across the U.S. this fall, announcing his headlining Single Again Tour today. The tour kicks off in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ on August 28, before hitting major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago and more, and wrapping in Indianapolis on November 9. Joining Ross on the Single Again Tour is special guest Brandon Wisham.

“I’m so stoked for my first U.S. headline tour,” shares Ross. “We have been opening for some of the best over the past couple years and we have worked hard to build our live show. We started our headline tour in Canada earlier this year and can’t wait to bring it to the U.S. It’s going to be so much fun being out there with y’all.”



Tickets are on sale Friday (6/21) at 10 a.m. local time HERE. Members of Ross’s fan club, The Roster, can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday (6/18) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a pre-show performance by Josh Ross, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Ross, limited edition poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Josh Ross’s Single Again Tour Dates:

8/28/24 – Point Pleasant Beach, NJ – Jenks Club*

8/29/24 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

9/1/24 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den**

9/5/24 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

9/6/24 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

9/7/24 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

9/19/24 – Peoria, IL – Crusens

9/26/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

9/27/24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

9/28/24 – Sioux City, IA – Anthem at Hard Rock

10/9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/10/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/12/24 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

10/17/24 – Atlanta, GA – Eddies Attic

10/24/24 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

11/6/24 – Oxford, OH – Brick Street

11/7/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

11/8/24 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

11/9/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi



* = previously announced date

** = free show



Ross’s Single Again Tour follows his entirely sold-out headlining The Trouble Tour across Canada earlier this year. He is currently on the road this summer for select dates of Luke Bryan’s Mind Of A Country Boy Tour, which kicked off last weekend. Ross will also continue as support on Bailey Zimmerman’s Religiously. The Tour. through July, and join the star-studded lineups at high-profile festivals Faster Horses, Watershed and more.



Climbing the Country radio charts now, Ross’s sure-fire hit “Single Again” was recently named to the all-genre list of Spotify’s Songs Of Summer, as MusicRow dubs it an “addictive tempo tune.” The track is featured on his EP, Complicated, which he shared in March and followed up last month with latest release “New Me.” More new music is on the way for the buzzed-about newcomer, who has tallied more than half a billion career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato

Comments