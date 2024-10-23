Jordana Unveils 2025 North American Tour in Support of New Album

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am locally.
Jordana – a 24-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – just released her vibrant new album Lively Premonition last week via Grand Jury. Now, she has announced that she will bring the new music on the road for a North American tour at the top of the year.
See below to find a show near you
01-24 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
01-25 Washington, DC - Union Stage
01-26 Durhman, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room
01-28 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory
01-29 Nashville, TN - The Room @ Third Man Records
02-01 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
02-02 Austin, TX - Antone's
02-05 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
02-06 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
02-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
02-08 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hil
02-11 Portland, OR - Holocene
02-12 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
02-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
02-15 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
02-17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
02-18 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
02-20 Toronto, ON - The Drake
02-22 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
02-23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.
Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.
Photo Credit: Kacey Makol
