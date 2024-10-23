Jordana Unveils 2025 North American Tour in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jordana – a 24-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – just released her vibrant new album Lively Premonition last week via Grand Jury. Now, she has announced that she will bring the new music on the road for a North American tour at the top of the year.

Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 am locally.

Tour Dates

01-24 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

01-25 Washington, DC - Union Stage

01-26 Durhman, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

01-28 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

01-29 Nashville, TN - The Room @ Third Man Records

02-01 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

02-02 Austin, TX - Antone's

02-05 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02-06 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

02-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

02-08 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hil

02-11 Portland, OR - Holocene

02-12 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

02-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

02-15 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

02-17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

02-18 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

02-20 Toronto, ON - The Drake

02-22 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

02-23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.

Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.

