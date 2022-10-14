Jordan Adetunji Releases New Track 'Insecure (Love Yourself)'

Belfast-based artist Jordan Adetunji has released his new single 'Insecure (Love Yourself)'. Showcasing a powerful message of self-reflection over a slowly building atmospheric soundscape, the track marks the start of a new era for Adetunji.

Speaking about the new single, Jordan says: 'Insecure is a song I wrote about learning to yourself first before loving anyone else, it's talk on self love and how once we love who we are and are comfortable, we can share that love with other people. A straight raw reflection from where I was at in my life especially the situation I was in.'

After releasing a string of forward-thinking rap tracks including 'WOKEUP!', the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself for his undeniable anthems that boasts eclectic reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk. Having recently signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Jordan has already garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, i-D, Hypebeast, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites eclectic influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on everything from rap through to emo has recently seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour, and more recently he's been selected by TikTok's as one of their #AltMusic artists.

'Insecure (Love Yourself)' is out now and is sure to cement Jordan's position as a key artist to watch in 2022/23.

Watch the new music video here: