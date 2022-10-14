Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Adetunji Releases New Track 'Insecure (Love Yourself)'

Jordan Adetunji Releases New Track 'Insecure (Love Yourself)'

‘Insecure (Love Yourself)’ is out now and is sure to cement Jordan’s position as a key artist to watch in 2022/23.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Belfast-based artist Jordan Adetunji has released his new single 'Insecure (Love Yourself)'. Showcasing a powerful message of self-reflection over a slowly building atmospheric soundscape, the track marks the start of a new era for Adetunji.

Speaking about the new single, Jordan says: 'Insecure is a song I wrote about learning to yourself first before loving anyone else, it's talk on self love and how once we love who we are and are comfortable, we can share that love with other people. A straight raw reflection from where I was at in my life especially the situation I was in.'

After releasing a string of forward-thinking rap tracks including 'WOKEUP!', the genre bending artist has rapidly been making a name for himself for his undeniable anthems that boasts eclectic reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk. Having recently signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Jordan has already garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, i-D, Hypebeast, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites eclectic influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on everything from rap through to emo has recently seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour, and more recently he's been selected by TikTok's as one of their #AltMusic artists.

'Insecure (Love Yourself)' is out now and is sure to cement Jordan's position as a key artist to watch in 2022/23.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
October 14, 2022

The project’s lead single, “Fall In Love,” is also now within the Top 10 at country radio, making it the fastest debut song to reach the Top 10 in five years. Propelled by nearly 300 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 9th most-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 30.
Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'
October 14, 2022

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.
NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'
October 14, 2022

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single “Fuck You Matthew” off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH’s latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.
Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'
October 14, 2022

A summer highlight came when they hit the BBC Introducing festival and the station’s support extended to them naming the standalone single ‘I Take It All Back’ as their Track of the Week. LOVE SICK also flourished during their biggest show to date, a Hyde Park set as guests to the iconic Duran Duran.
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWNPhotos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN
October 14, 2022

Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.