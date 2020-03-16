Jono Manson Duets with Joan Osborne in 'Loved Me Into Loving Again' Video

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Jono Manson was the godfather of NYC's famed Nightingale Bar scene, named for the venue that kickstarted the careers of Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors, and Joan Osborne, among others. Today, he released "Loved Me Into Loving Again" featuring his longtime friend Joan Osborne. The video features Joan as a bartender dueting with Jono at Bar Chord in Brooklyn and premiered today at Billboard.



"I've known Joan Osborne since the very inception of her career," says Jono. "We collaborated often, especially in those early days. I always loved her singing but to my ear, more than 30 years on, her voice sounds better than ever!"



Manson will release his 10th studio album Silver Moon on April 10. The singer-songwriter, producer, and tastemaker has become something of a roots-rock icon, and Silver Moon is a milestone record for the cult musician, a vibrant mix of the reflective and the raucous that somehow manages to encapsulate the life and times of Jono.

Watch the video below!

Silver Moon brims with the exuberant musicality of someone whose fire burns bright after many lifetimes in the music industry. The album is unmistakably Jono, winding through reflective Americana, gritty R&B, raunchy rock n' roll, and elements of pop.



It's an invigorating album from an artist who helped define an era, and it features superstar friends such as Warren Haynes, James Maddock, Terry Allen, Eric Schenkman, Osborne, and many others. Silver Moon brings Jono full circle with his NYC '80s and '90s cohorts. Since that era, he's amassed an impressive discography that includes major label and indie label releases. He remains vital as ever today, collaborating with an eclectic roster of international artists from superstars to local heroes.





