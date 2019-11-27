Jonathan Cain Hosts ABC Audio's Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey band member Jonathan Cain is tapped by ABC Audio to host its Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving weekend special. During the three-hour radio program, Cain takes a look back at some of the greatest rock songs from popular films such as "Goodfellas," "Easy Rider," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more. The special features Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Pat Benatar, Blondie and Journey, as well as Cain's solo Christmas single "Wonder of Wonders" that is garnering significant radio airplay this holiday season.

Recorded in his state-of-the-art Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville, "Wonder of Wonders" features GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum®-selling Newsboys frontman Michael Tait. Along with the ABC special, the song is being heard now on Sirius/XM The Message, HIS Radio (WLFJ/Greenville, SC), Family Life Network (NY, PA), WBDX (Chattanooga) and more. Available at iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Google Play, iHeartRadio and additional outlets globally from Identity Records, the single is also the first Christmas song from Cain since his Billboard-premiered album Unsung Noel (2017).

The new song (and soon to be released "Wonder of Wonders" video) is the latest in a long line of hits that bear this iconic artist's signature. As a member of Journey, keyboardist Cain along with guitarist Neal Schon and former lead singer Steve Perry, are nominated for 2020's Songwriters Hall of Fame. Among their many huge hit singles, each had a hand in writing the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes' history, "Don't Stop Believin'," while Cain and Perry wrote "Who's Crying Now" and the much-covered (Mariah Carey, Barry Manilow, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion) power ballad "Open Arms." Cain also wrote "Faithfully" first featured on Journey's Frontiers album in 1983.

Cain was further called on by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton to perform three of these mega hits during the fourth annual Scott Hamilton and Friends event that features the biggest names in figure skating performing alongside some of the greatest names in music. Held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and benefiting Hamilton's CARES (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) foundation, Cain's Journey band mate Schon made a surprise appearance, joining Cain on stage for their set. The event was hosted by nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Sheryl Crow.

Along with the new Christmas single and Unsung Noel, Cain released three more solo albums in as many years, including his current Billboard-featured More Like Jesus that Parade calls a "triumphant new album."

Taking his new music and fan favorites on the road, Cain will headline his "Don't Stop Believin' Family Christmas Tour" in December followed by a major, 60+city North American headlining tour with his Journey bandmates alongside the Pretenders next year. Cain also leads worship most weekends at New Destiny Christian Center where his wife, Paula White-Cain, is the Senior Pastor.





