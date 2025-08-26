Jon Secada to Release Nat King Cole Tribute Album with Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Jon Secada has joined forces with multi-GRAMMY Award-winning pianist, composer, and producer Gonzalo Rubalcaba to record Fascination, a new album celebrating the timeless music of Nat King Cole.

This English and Spanish tribute celebrating the legacy of Nat King Cole featuring an international cast of artists, will be released on all digital and streaming platforms on August 29, 2025, by Peermusic. Pre-save now here.

Fascination reimagines some of Cole’s most cherished songs with new arrangements, bilingual performances, and a blend of jazz, Latin, and pop influences. “Nat King Cole’s voice and songs were part of my earliest memories,” says Secada. “His Spanish-language albums connected with my heritage, and his artistry was a model for crossing cultures through music. Fascination is a labor of love, and collaborating with these incredible musicians has made it even more special.”

The album features special guest performances including Broadway actress Mikaela Secada (Back to the Future), Brazilian mandolinist Hamilton de Holanda, Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola, and Venezuelan cuatro master Jorge Glem.

Like Cole, Secada has enjoyed crossover success, topping charts in both English and Spanish. Nat King Cole famously recorded albums such as Cole Español and A Mis Amigos, expanding his audience across Latin America and Spain. Decades later, Secada followed a similar path with bilingual hits like “Just Another Day” and “Angel."

Fascination Track Listing:

Stardust Come Closer to Me — featuring Hamilton de Holanda Quizás, Quizás, Quizás — featuring Aymée Nuviola Solamente Una Vez Tres Palabras — featuring Jorge Glem Perfidia Fascination Capullito De Alelí How Little We Know Unforgettable — featuring Mikaela Secada Acércate Más — featuring Hamilton de Holanda

About Jon Secada:

Two-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Jon Secada has sold over 20 million albums worldwide, earning international acclaim for his soulful voice, dynamic stage presence, and genre-spanning music. His hits, including “Just Another Day,” “Angel,” and “Do You Believe in Us,” have topped charts in both English and Spanish, making him one of the most successful Latin crossover artists in history.

About Gonzalo Rubalcaba:

A multi-GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist, composer, and producer, Gonzalo Rubalcaba is recognized as one of the most important jazz musicians. His compositional work and innovative piano playing have pioneered new directions in jazz. These innovative combinations of jazz, classical, and Afro-Cuban influences have earned him worldwide acclaim and collaborations with legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, and Charlie Haden.

Photo credit: Majo Grossi